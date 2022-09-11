5 reasons why Vice City is the perfect setting for GTA 6

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game by gamers of all platforms and genres, and with all the hype comes rumors from every corner. The most rumored leak is about the possibility of the next game in the franchise taking some inspiration from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

If true, there are a lot of elements from the old game that can be included to make gamers love GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City had a lot going on in the game, and many players loved the characters and the storyline. To add to all that, there were a lot of funny mods, which players still enjoy trying out.

GTA 6 is expected to be announced soon

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is one of the most beloved games in the series, making it an excellent option to take inspiration from for GTA 6. This article lists why that would be a good idea, not specifically in ranking.

1) Memories

Long-time gamers already love Vice City. For many Grand Theft Auto players, it was one of the first games they tried, even before trying out the earlier versions. Tommy Vercetti still brings nostalgic memories with the many missions from the game.

Setting up some of the missions in GTA 6 with references to the missions in Vice City can also be a brilliant way to pay homage to the game.

2) HD Version

A return to the location with modern new elements in place will make it a hit, even though the game already exists in the 3D universe and has been remastered. If the game is brought to the HD universe in a new version or with GTA 6, it will make perfect sense, and players will enjoy the refreshed version.

3) Mods

Vice City is known for its mods, but that's not what this point is about. Mods have made GTA 5 look amazing with unreal engines and ray-tracing, making the game look amazing.

Modder "lunchxbles" has brought Tommy Vercetti to GTA 5 to reimagine how a modern-day Tommy would take on the game, giving players a much-needed throwback. It's not just Tommy who has been brought back by modders, as many other noted characters have also been remade, as we can see in the next point!

4) Characters

Apart from Tommy Vercetti, there are other memorable characters that players will never forget, like Lance Vance, Ricardo Diaz, Kent Paul, and Avery, among others. As seen in the video above, a modern look can bring the characters back to life in a modern setting and retain retro characters.

This is another reason why it's a good idea to set up the next game around the exact location or bring back a lot of references to Vice City.

5) Enough time to remake Vice City

Rockstar has had enough time to recreate the city players have loved for a long time. A revisit to the epic city, if done right, would make perfect sense to return to the city. All of the recent rumors point to a return to Vice City in some sense, way, or form.

A complete remake of the entire game might not be probable, but a continuation of some sort from Vice City would always make sense for Rockstar to deliver next-gen gameplay with all the ray-tracing capabilities to make the game look even better than GTA 5.

Note: The list is not ranked in any specific order. It is only based on the writer's opinion.

