5 things you might not have known about GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City might be several decades old, but there are still many things about the game that players might not know. It was a legendary title for its time, full of the classic charm that Rockstar Games was known for in the past.

Naturally, this means that there is still some content and information that players could have easily missed in their first playthrough.

Some of them would be so incredibly minor that it would be no surprise that the reader wouldn't be aware of them. Still, they're pretty neat to know, especially for those who love GTA Vice City and want to learn more about the game.

Five things that gamers might not know about GTA Vice City

5) Autocide has the highest number of Special Vehicles for a mission

The four vehicles with unique properties (Image via Rockstar Games)

Special Vehicle is a term used for a vehicle in a Grand Theft Auto game with unique properties that are otherwise unobtainable by the player outside of a mission. It could either have a unique paint job or have something valuable like being bulletproof.

In Autocide's case, it has four Special Vehicles, the highest out of any mission in the game. These four are:

Bobcat (Unique black and red color scheme)

PCJ-600 (Unique white color)

PCJ-600 (Unique blue color)

Securicar (Heavier than usual, also unobtainable)

They're not the most interesting traits for the most part, but it is a neat trivia fact for GTA Vice City fans.

4) SA Goon

An example of SA Goon in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Criminal Ratings is an incredibly minor feature in multiple 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto titles. It displays a title for the player based on their score. This little fact about the title, SA Goon, is only obtainable with a Criminal Ranking of 1000 to 1009 in GTA Vice City.

The following Criminal Rating afterward is Goon, which goes from 1010 to 1149. It can seem strange having two virtually similar titles near one another. SA Goon refers to an old website known as Something Awful, which modern gamers have probably never heard of before.

The website had a post back in 2007 talking about Goons, which stated:

"To most people reading this, a Goon is simply a member of the Something Awful forums."

3) Ocean Beach Church plays some music between 10 AM & 11 AM

The above YouTube video will let players hear what the music sounds like in GTA Vice City. It's an extremely easy detail to miss, given how the Ocean Beach Church plays no major role in the game.

That's not even mentioning how this music only plays between 10 AM and 11 AM, further liming the player's chances of hearing it.

Players would have to get close to the Ocean Beach Church to hear it (the building with the large fountain outside). Die-hard Grand Theft Auto fans will also know it's a slight remix of GTA 2's Jesus Saves song.

2) The AK-47 is usable in every 3D Universe game except GTA Vice City

Phil Cassidy holding an AK-47 in an official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically, this gun was planned to be in the game based on the model and textures appearing in its files, but it was cut from the final version.

Why that happened is unknown. Interestingly enough, Phil Cassidy appears with one in his official artwork.

Gamers can still see the gun in Ammu-Nation as a background prop, along with other guns that aren't purchasable.

1) $100 Bonus in Stunt Boat Challenge

An example of the bonus in action (Image via Gaming Investigators (Hubson Games))

There are a few instances in GTA Vice City where players can get bonus money in a mission by completing a specific task. One such example is in Umberto's mission, Stunt Boat Challenge.

If the player kills a golfer in Leaf Links, they can get a $100 bonus. It's a pocket change, but it's still something that some players are bound to miss. Most missions don't have these types of bonuses where they pop up in the middle of the screen.

Phil Cassidy's Gun Runner is another example, as the player could get $100 for eliminating some bikers. However, that is more likely to be seen by the players, considering they're hostile towards them and don't blend in the background like some golfers.

