5 features removed from GTA Online that Rockstar should bring back

Rockstar Games often adds new features to GTA Online through major updates. However, the developer has also removed certain things over the years. While this hasn't affected the game too much, it would be better if the features that were taken out were brought back to the franchise. This is because some of the removed features made Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer a little more fun than it is right now, whereas others helped with realism.

With that in mind, here are five removed features from GTA Online that Rockstar Games should bring back.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Physical mechanic and 4 other features removed from GTA Online that Rockstar Games should bring back

1) Emails

There are a couple of ways GTA Online players can communicate with each other at the moment like texting and voice-chatting, as well as messaging via phones. However, players once also had the option to email others, which could be done through the in-game web browser.

Its removal hasn't really impacted the multiplayer in a significant way, but it was a nice little feature that contributed towards immersion and a feeling of an actual in-game community. As such, it would be great to have the option to email players return in GTA 6 Online.

2) Giving cash to other players

The now-removed Give Cash option in the Interaction Menu (Image via YouTube/ZacCoxTV)

Making a lot of money in GTA Online takes time, especially when you're a beginner since some of the best ways to get rich require heavy initial investments. Interestingly, the game once had a Give Cash option in its Interaction Menu that let one share cash with another player in the same session as them.

Needless to say, its removal is quite unfortunate. Its return could benefit new players a lot, especially if they have another friend with a lot of money in the game.

3) Physical mechanic

The mechanic used to deliver players' requested vehicles physically (Image via YouTube/ZacCoxTV)

Players can request the delivery of their vehicles in GTA Online from their mechanic via a phone call or through the Interaction Menu. Doing so results in the requested automobile spawning nearby (sometimes quite far away) within a couple of seconds.

This feature was very different initially and had the player's mechanic physically drive the requested vehicle to their current location. Since this feature was buggy at times, resulting in the individual driving off with the car or damaging it, Rockstar should fix it and add it back to the game to make things more realistic.

4) Fireworks

Fireworks could be bought from Ammu-Nation at one point in Grand Theft Auto Online. They could then be selected from the Interaction Menu, placed on the ground, and set off. This was a small, albeit interesting, detail in the game. It is, unfortunately, no longer available.

If Rockstar Games ever decides to bring back fireworks, it can either make them available at Ammu-Nation outlets again or exclusively at the GTA Online Gun Van location, which changes every 24 hours.

5) Rockstar Editor (PS4 and Xbox One)

The Rockstar Editor was removed from PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online in early 2024. The feature allowed recording, editing, and sharing of in-game footage but was stripped from the Last-Gen consoles to allow support for ongoing updates.

The decision makes sense since the game's performance on the PS4 and Xbox One has gotten worse in recent years after so many DLC releases. However, the feature being brought back would give players another way to keep themselves entertained apart from just regular gameplay.

