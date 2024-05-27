How to make the most money in GTA 5 Online before Summer Update 2024?

There is no dearth of ways to make money in GTA 5 Online and each major update brings about new options to do so. The latest examples of this came through The Chop Shop DLC. The multiplayer's upcoming Summer Update might also introduce another new money-making method, but that remains to be seen. Until then, players can utilize some outlets available currently to get rich in the title in preparation for the said update.

This will help in buying items that debuted in the Summer Update 2024, especially the much anticipated Overflod Pipistrello supercar. Let's take a look at how to make the most money in GTA 5 Online before the Summer Update 2024.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the best ways to make the most money in GTA 5 Online before Summer Update 2024

Vincent Effenburger's phone call unlocks the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best ways to make the most money in GTA 5 Online often require an initial investment that most beginners are, unfortunately, unable to utilize. Luckily, Rockstar Games added a new heist in March 2024, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, that unlocks without meeting any monetary prerequisites.

All one needs to do is wait for a call from Vincent Effenburger and then meet him at the Vespucci Police Station in Los Santos, marked with a yellow V on the map. Beating it pays $500,000; which renders it a good option for making money in GTA 5 Online for all types of players.

However, if you have some cash in your Maze Bank account, you should consider meeting Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker and getting the Kosatka submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry to unlock The Cayo Perico Heist.

The Kosatka submarine has a steep price tag of $2,200,000 (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Despite having its payouts nerfed some months ago, stealing items like the Pink Diamond as Primary and Cocaine as Secondary Target in this heist can still earn you around a million dollars.

Another great money-making option for GTA 5 Online players is the VIP Contract which has a $1,000,000 payout. To unlock it, you must purchase a Celebrity Solutions Agency from the Dynasty 8 Executive website and then complete one Security Contract from this business.

The Contract update - official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

The VIP Contract includes some story missions featuring GTA 5 story mode protagonist - Franklin Clinton and popular musician - Dr. Dre. They can take a few hours to beat but can entertain players while they wait for Summer Update 2024.

All the jobs mentioned above can be completed solo. However, if you have a squad to play with, The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the best ways to make the most money in GTA 5 Online before the GTA Online June update 2024. Note that it requires the Arcade business as a prerequisite.

