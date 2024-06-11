5 removed vehicles that GTA Online Summer DLC should bring back (2024)

June 2023's GTA Online Summer DLC, San Andreas Mercenaries, removed nearly 200 vehicles from the multiplayer's websites. Rockstar Games stated that these automobiles were "lesser-used," but the player base was not happy with the move. While a few of these rides are occasionally made available in the game for a limited time, it would be better if some of them are brought back permanently.

Let's take a look at five removed vehicles that the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 should bring back to the game.

Note - This article is subjective and none of the following vehicles have been confirmed to return with Summer DLC 2024.

Pfister Comet and other removed vehicles that GTA Online Summer DLC should bring back (2024)

1) Lampadati Tigon

The Lampadati Tigon (Image via GTA Base)

The Lampadati Tigon debuted in GTA Online in 2020 under the LS Summer Special DLC. It is a Super Car that boasts a unique design, seemingly a blend of the De Tomaso P7 and Ultima RS. According to Broughy1322 (popular GTA YouTuber), it can hit an impressive 125.75 mph top speed after full upgradation.

These qualities make the Lampadati Tigon a great addition to one's vehicle collection. Therefore, along with the new Overflod Pipistrello, this year's Summer DLC should also bring back the Lampadati Tigon.

2) Truffade Z-Type

One of the best vintage cars in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Another removed vehicle that the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 should bring back is the Truffade Z-Type. The car's vintage looks, which might be based on the Bugatti Type 57, make it stand out from the crowd. It also offers brilliant performance with a 126.25 mph top speed after complete upgradation.

While there are other vintage cars in the game, such as the Classique Broadway, they cannot compete with the Truffade Z-type in terms of performance.

3) Pfister Comet

A standard Pfister Comet (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Pfister Comet is among the most iconic cars in the GTA series. In GTA Online, players could customize it into the Pfister Comet Retro Custom, a classic ride that resembles the Rauh-Welt Porsche 911 930.

Unfortunately, since the standard Comet has been removed, many players have also been deprived of its Retro Custom variant. Although the former can be bought if it spawns as a Client Job car in your GTA Online Auto Shop, it can take a really long time for that to happen. Hence, it should be added back through the new GTA Online Summer DLC.

4) Lampadati Viseris

The Lampadati Viseris in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Lampadati Viseris, likely a combination of the De Tomaso Pantera GT5, Maserati Merak, and BMW M1, is a great option for vintage car enthusiasts. Its fully upgraded variant can go as fast as 124.25 mph, and the vehicle can even be fitted with Machine Guns.

While keeping the Viseris under control at high speeds can sometimes be a bit of challenge, its $875,000 price before being removed from GTA Online made it an overall good pick.

Hence, Rockstar Games should consider adding it back to the game with the upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC.

5) Dewbauchee Massacro

The Dewbauchee Massacro can be a great car for beginners (Image via GTA Base)

It isn't a secret that some of the best cars in GTA Online cost a lot of money. For this reason, beginners are unable to access them.

Before it was removed from the game, the Dewbauchee Massacro served as an excellent option for those on the lookout for a fast but cheap ride. It cost only $275,000 and could hit a 121.75 mph top speed after full upgradation.

Thus, it would be great for beginners to have it back in the game with this year's GTA Online Summer DLC.

