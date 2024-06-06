GTA Online Summer Update 2024 release date seems to be June 24, 2024, as per Rockstar insider

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 was recently announced by Rockstar Games without any release date; however, it seems the studio has now given a hint of when to expect the DLC. The developers just shared a new newswire post today (June 6, 2024) for the latest weekly update, and a popular Rockstar insider quickly noticed the end date of the new Plus membership bonuses.

According to Tez2’s recent report on X moments ago, the GTA Online Summer Update will be released on June 24, 2024. They believe that the Plus membership period ending on a Tuesday is seemingly a hint of when to expect the DLC.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

GTA Online Summer Update to add Bounty Hunter business, new vehicles, and more

As announced by the developers in a newswire post of June 5, 2024, the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is not only going to add new content but do some adjustments to some of the existing mechanics of the game.

Starting with the new content, Rockstar has promised a new “bounty hunting business,” which will seemingly allow players to put criminals behind the bar. Moreover, there could be a new set of missions from Vincent described as “off-the-books enforcement activities”.

The developers will also bring several additions to the Creator Mode. The creators will be able to now set custom tracks for Drag and Drift Races. New Units will also be added, including new crowd animations, bouncing lowriders, and drivers doing donuts.

Creators will also be able to launch tests for Races from any checkpoint. There will also be an option added allowing to race multiple rounds in the custom Drag Races.

Big adjustments that have been confirmed so far are a permanent increase to payout for several in-game missions and modes such as the Open Wheel Races, Operations Paper Trail, and Taxi Work. The developers are also going to buff the armor and defensive capabilities of the RM-10 Bombushka and the Sparrow.

Lastly, the Biker and Gunrunning Sell Missions’ timer will be increased to make it easier for solo players to complete them. Most missions will automatically be able to refill the snacks once the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 releases.

Players should note while the release date of the DLC hasn’t confirmed by Rockstar itself, the Plus membership ending on a Tuesday is a solid hint, and we can expect an official release date announcement by the developers very soon.

