In a world as fraught with danger as GTA Online, players can either pull the trigger or be blown into pieces when the rival party does.

The virtual market features a number of powerful weapons. From futuristic blasters to traditional melee weapons to powerful laser guns, the game has it all. However, the assortment of options available often makes it hard for players to decide what they really need.

This article talks about 5 of the best Rifles featured in GTA Online.

5 Best Rifles in GTA Online in 2021

#5 The Marksman Rifle

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the Marksman Rifle takes heavy influence from popular the M39 EMR/Mk14 Mod 1 EBR and the infamous Carbine Rifle.

This beast of a weapon comes equipped with an incredible rate of fire, recorded at 200 RPM. Unlike most heavy weapons, the Marksman Rifle is relatively compact and doesn't slow the player down. Its recoil is also significantly lighter compared to other weapons of its class, giving it an edge over its contemporary counterparts.

The only downside to this amazing weapon is its low damage-per-shot value, which means the player might have to shoot the target multiple times before they are killed.

The Marksman Rifle makes for an amazing beginner weapon in GTA Online and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation for $15,750.

#4 Marksman Rifle MK II

The Marksman Rifle MKII is essentially an upgraded variant of the Marksman Rifle. The upgraded version shows significant improvement over its predecessor in a number of ways, especially damage power.

The Marksman Rifle MK II allows players to annihilate multiple targets in the span of a second. Its high rate of power and sharp accuracy leaves many GTA Online weapons in the dust.

#3 The Sniper Rifle

This Rifle needs no introduction in GTA Online. It was perhaps this weapon that paved the way for other Sniper Rilfes in GTA Online.

Manufactured by Shrewsbury, the Sniper Rifle draws inspiration from the Arctic Warfare L96A1.

The Sniper Rifle is one of the most powerful beginner weapons in GTA Online. It can decapitate the enemy with just one headshot, and deal considerable damage with just a few well-targeted shots against unarmoured vehicles.

What's more, players don't have to pay through the nose for the Sniper Rifle. It can be found or stolen in GTA Online for absolutely free.

#2 The Heavy Sniper

The name of this weapon alone suggests unbridled chaos and absolute anarchy. It takes heavy influence from the popular Caliber Barret M82 rifle.

Packed with a number of amazing features, like the floating handguard and the compact short barrel (CQB), the Heavy Sniper is an absolute must-have in GTA Online. It barely takes a second to blast the enemy into unrecognizable ribbons, making for the ultimate Grand Theft Auto experience.

The Heavy Sniper can also be found or stolen in the game. At Ammu-Nation, it's priced at $38,150.

#1 The Heavy Sniper MK II

The Heavy Sniper MK II is absolutely unparalleled both in terms of looks and performance. Its deadly build alone is enough to send the enemy running for the hills. And players can only imagine what happens when this embodiment of chaos is unleased upon the enemy.

The MK II version has the same rate of fire as the regular Heavy Sniper but shows significant improvement in damage (from 216 to 230). It also comes equipped with two special features called Night Vision and Thermal Scopes. Night Vision allows players to creep up on the enemy in pitch darkness whereas Thermal Scopes helps in tracking down heat signatures.

All in all, the MK II is the best Sniper Rifle featured in GTA Online, and it deserves a lot more hype that it's gotten over the years. It can be purchased from Weapon Workshop in GTA Online for $165,375.