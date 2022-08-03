5 RPG features that would make GTA 6 much more enjoyable

GTA 6 has been the talk of the town since Five came out, way back in 2013. Fans have always loved to discuss what it might be like, and the nine years have taught them a lot.

Roleplaying games have always been a fan favorite, but the Grand Theft Auto series was never a true RPG. However, there are a few elements the upcoming title could think of including.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Roleplaying elements that could help GTA 6 be unique

1) Heist planning

GTA 6 has enormous shoes to fill owing to Five's and Online's continued success. Many fans wonder if it is even possible.

That said, Grand Theft Auto 5 introduced heists in the story and online. Players still love redoing them, and it's not always for the money. Trying to rob a casino full of diamonds with friends is a lot of fun (not in real-life).

However, the current game limits users' creativity by either having a fixed set of options or providing just two or three approaches.

The next title could do with giving them much more freedom as far as heists are concerned. Gamers could team up, plan and try to execute it to perfection to gain the top reward.

A set of objectives should be given by the game but not a plan.

2) Choices in story

The stories in GTA games have all been great, and fans still go back and play older titles like San Andreas to relive them. The plots have always showcased excellent writing, comedy, tragedy, and much more but have rarely left essential choices in the hands of the player.

Red Dead Redemption 2, another title from Rockstar Games, features this mechanic executed brilliantly. Not only do the decisions alter the story, but they also impact how NPCs treat the protagonist.

More and more games are including this option, and titles like Detroit: Become Human, have amassed a massive fan following.

3) Level-based progression

GTA 5 and Online have level-based progression but on a very superficial level. Certain weapons are level-locked, and the maximum HP goes up once every twenty levels. Apart from these two, there's nothing really impactful.

Gamers do not have any goals other than a new car, property, or weapon to buy. In other words, the only goal is money, which sometimes makes the game dull.

Level-based progression done right can improve a game tenfold. Progressing through levels in Online can unlock new abilities, for instance. In the story, completing particular points could unlock newer areas like in older titles.

4) Character customization

Character creation and customization are massive in modern-day games and allow a touch of uniqueness to every user's story.

GTA Online came out a long time ago; back then, it was unheard of. Now, games like NBA 2K provide an incredibly detailed set of options for players to fiddle with. Some titles even allow them to scan their real faces via a companion app.

This grants individuals lots of freedom to create whatever they like. It can either be close to reality or something created entirely from imagination.

5) Advanced NPC behavior

A few hours after jumping into Los Santos, GTA gamers can confidently say that they have encountered every NPC type in the game. However, the same cannot be said for Red Dead Redemption 2, as its NPC variety goes very deep.

NPC AI in Grand Theft Auto is made to be funny and satirical toward the general American public. But that does not mean they need to be completely unimmersive. Interactions with NPCs should be interesting and different each time.

The GTA series is known to be path-breaking when it comes to the launch of new games. Rockstar has added something unique with every title in the franchise.

The sixth installment is only a few years away, and the exponential rise in community involvement will surely help the creators.

Roleplaying elements make a game more realistic and create a believable, immersive environment. The series has always strived to mimic reality, after all.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far