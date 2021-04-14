5 most significant features that made drastic changes to the GTA series

Some of the most significant features seem obvious to modern GTA fans, but they were revolutionary back then. As great as the GTA series is, it's no stranger to outdated concepts. Fortunately, many of these significant features helped rectify some of the problems fans had with the GTA series.

It would be hard to see these features removed in a future GTA game, especially since fans love them. Naturally, there are a few dozen noteworthy features worth discussing. However, these five features are chosen either because of the quality of life they provide to the player or because it's just a revolutionary feature.

Five of the most significant features that made drastic changes to the GTA series

#5 - Auto-save

Saving in the GTA series has always felt a tad antiquated. While safehouses are an awesome feature, being forced to save in them can feel restricting at times. This meant that in the older 3D GTA titles, the only way to save was to use a safehouse.

Fortunately, GTA IV introduced auto-saving whenever a player completes a mission. Players didn't feel obligated to go to a safehouse after a mission to save. Auto-saving wasn't just limited to missions either, as some activities were saved upon completion.

#4 - GTA Online

Although GTA Online wasn't the first online experience within the GTA series, it is unquestionably the most successful variation of the formula. Compared to GTA 4 Online, GTA Online revolutionized several aspects of the GTA formula. First, GTA Online had an actual story to grind through. This made it feel like a real GTA experience, except it was all a bonus to owning GTA 5.

GTA 5 isn't a game like Overwatch where it's useless when a player is offline. Sure, they won't be able to play GTA Online, but they will still be able to sink hundreds of hours into the base game of GTA 5. Add in microtransactions and it's easy to see why GTA Online has done so much for the series.

Some players might even blame GTA Online as the reason for no GTA 6. While there is no confirmation for these kinds of claims, it should be noted that GTA Online has been updated for nearly eight years straight.

#3 - Character customization

The GTA series is beloved for its character customization. The first game to take this feature to the next step was GTA San Andreas. Previous GTA titles only allowed the player the ability to change the protagonist's whole outfit. By comparison, GTA San Andreas's individual customization was leagues above that.

Then there's the matter of hairstyles, facial hair, tattoos, and how fat or muscular CJ can be. Not only that, but GTA San Andreas also introduced vehicle customization. Even some of the games that came after GTA San Andreas weren't as robust in their customization options.

#2 - Money

It's hard to believe that money was practically just a high score in the first GTA game. Having a certain amount of money allowed the player to progress to the next level, but players couldn't buy whatever they wanted like in modern GTA games. GTA 2 gave money more purpose, as saving required a hefty $50K. Plus, there were several drive-in shops players could buy various items from.

Even if most GTA fans have never played GTA 2, this minor feature had a profound effect on the importance of money within the GTA series. Later GTA titles would make money even more valuable, especially when it was no longer a requirement to progress to the next level. Now, in GTA Online, money is the single most valuable resource in the game.

#1 - The transition to 3D in GTA III

Many video game series failed the transition from 2D to 3D. Fortunately, the GTA series was not one of them. If anything, GTA III revolutionized the 3D open-world sandbox style. Although it's hard to believe that GTA III was an outstanding game, the truth is that it was critically acclaimed for its time. It even has the same Metacritic score as GTA 5.

GTA 2 was a good game, but nowhere near as well-received as GTA III was. This transition wasn't just great for modernizing the GTA series; it was arguably the single most noteworthy change that made the GTA series so great. Prior GTA games had several great features GTA III had, but this change was easily the most significant for the GTA series as a whole.

Many features in the GTA series can change. However, it is extremely unlikely for a mainline GTA game to go back to its 2D roots. GTA Chinatown Wars and GTA Advance did so because of the systems they were on. Modern consoles aren't as limited in that capacity.

