5 great features from past GTA games that are often overlooked

Some GTA features are beloved and remembered fondly, but it's the ones that are often overlooked that deserve a little more recognition.

There are various reasons as to why these features might be overlooked. Perhaps the games they come from is too old for the newer generation. Alternatively, these features could just be a minor aspect of the GTA games they come from, hence most players might not use it on a frequent basis. Either way, this article focuses on the great features that were often overlooked for one reason or another.

GTA is a game series full of great features, so some of them are bound to be overlooked in favor of others. However, it is also important to note that not every player overlooks the same features as another player might. Hence, the features listed in this article will tend to be features that were well-received but aren't a focal point for other articles in various GTA media.

Five great features from past GTA games that are often overlooked

#5 - Local multiplayer (GTA San Andreas)

Local multiplayer was available in the console versions of GTA San Andreas. It wasn't groundbreaking by any stretch, but it added an extra element of fun to a GTA San Andreas session with one's friends. They could explore the whole GTA San Andreas map together and do random stuff one normally couldn't do in the single-player campaign.

Even if it wasn't an essential part of GTA San Andreas, this little feature added a little extra depth to a timeless classic. Unfortunately, people without friends or family members often never experienced this feature, and modern GTA games tend to focus on online multiplayer experiences. Local multiplayer seems to be a dying breed in today's gaming landscape.

#4 - Gambling

Gambling has existed in various GTA games under various minigames. This feature is technically a conglomerate of several features, but the core principle is the same. If the player is lucky, then they can earn a lot of money. If the player isn't lucky, then they'll lose a lot of money. In some games like GTA Chinatown Wars, it can be as minor as a mere lotto card. In others like GTA San Andreas and GTA Online, it's a full-blown casino experience.

This feature even inspired other features. Case in point, in GTA San Andreas, one can go into debt by gambling too much money. If this happens, then debt collectors will be sent after CJ whenever he is in Las Venturas. Aside from that, the sheer variety of the gambling minigames throughout the series is pretty neat.

#3 - Aiming (GTA Vice City)

This feature is completely irrelevant to the PC port of GTA Vice City, as one can aim with any weapon in that version. However, assault rifles could be manually aimed in the PS2 version of GTA Vice City, making it one of the few weapons capable of headshotting some poor NPC. Its higher rate of fire also made it a more desirable alternative to sniper rifles in some situations.

However, it should be noted that this sort of manual aim locked the player in place like a sitting duck. It wasn't like modern GTA games where the protagonist could freely move about and shoot at the same time. Still, this was an awesome feature for the time and it's easily overshadowed by modern shooting features within the GTA series.

#2 - Replays

In the PC ports of various GTA games, one can see a replay by pressing a specific button (usually F1) of the last minute of gameplay. It isn't something most players would care for, as they'll usually play the game without intentionally activating the feature. However, replays do have two significant uses. The first one is minor, but it could be used for content creation as it can capture cool moments that happened recently.

The more important use of the replay feature is for speedrunning. For instance, in GTA Vice City, one can use a glitch that involves activating a replay as they purchase a property. This would make the player buy the property, but not lose any money. Considering that these properties are essential for beating the game, it can save a significant portion of time. There are also various minor glitches associated with this feature in other GTA titles, which can be amusing for some players.

#1 - Internet

While GTA Online is awesome, this feature is more specifically referring to the Internet feature found in the single-player game mode. It also has a role in GTA Online, as players can use their smartphone or computer to buy several properties, which are essential for the various in-game businesses that a player can run for a profit.

However, this feature is also home to various minor web pages that the player can explore for fun. While most appreciate using the internet in-game for vehicles and properties, it's the minor stuff that often goes unnoticed by the majority of the playerbase.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.