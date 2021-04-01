There's always a reason to get back to playing GTA Online in 2021.

Many people are still playing GTA Online in 2021, despite the fact that the game came out in 2013. Its quality is surprisingly good, but some players have quit in the past for one reason or another. Sometimes it's just a simple break that ended up lasting longer than what they expected, but the following five reasons might entice them to return to one of the most popular online games of all time.

A lot of these reasons will be general, as it would be impossible to tell when the reader might have stopped playing GTA Online. Players who stopped in 2015 would have wildly different expectations compared to somebody who stopped in 2020. Still, GTA Online is objectively a popular game, so there's always a reason for somebody out there to enjoy it.

5 reasons to get back to playing GTA Online in 2021

#5 - New stories

Image via Dowen0wen (YouTube)

Although most GTA Online players don't play the game for the story, there is still a small part of the fanbase who loves seeing what happens in GTA Online's story. More often than not, the more intricate stories are tied to the new heists. Veteran GTA Online players who quit a long time ago might be surprised to learn this, especially since the early heists were so barren as far as storylines go.

New stories aren't just limited to heists, either. New business ventures usually have a small story attached to them, often explaining to the player what the new property does and how it can help them. Ultimately, the new stories a player might have missed are a minor reason for players to return to GTA Online.

#4 - It's still active

Image via Steamcharts

Some online games are notorious for feeling dead or largely inactive. Not only does GTA Online get frequent updates, but its playerbase is still largely active. It's one of the most played online games in the present day, so gamers looking to meet new players could always try GTA Online as far as a multiplayer experience goes.

An online multiplayer's popularity is an often overlooked aspect of how enjoyable it is to play. No matter how good the features are, the lack of other players is a noticeable problem no game should aspire for. Even a bad game with a lot of players can work, as at least in that situation one can joke about it with others. Fortunately in GTA Online's case, it is an enormously popular multiplayer game with several amazing features to help retain its massive fanbase.

#3 - The races

Image via Rockstar Games

This reason is more applicable to old-school players that played GTA Online on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Back then, vehicle racing was rather elementary and limited. It's a completely different story in the present-day GTA Online. Sure, there are still standard races, but there are also stunt races, which include their own subset of races.

If players love their vehicles, then they can often find a race to participate in. It's one of the best pieces of content for vehicle lovers, as they won't have to worry about being shot at like in most other activities in GTA Online. Even regular players might enjoy it from time to time, especially since no other GTA game replicates the style of races GTA Online has.

#2 - So many customization options

Anybody who has played GTA Online should know the extent of customization in the game. Depending on when the player last played the game, they could've missed some new customization options that they might love. Every major GTA Online update tends to introduce a bunch of new clothing options, so there's often a treat for somebody out there with money to burn.

It isn't just new clothing options either. Oftentimes, there's a new emote that really expresses one's self. Then there's the matter of vehicles and the numerous customization options associated with that. Even then, that's not mentioning how many weapons there are with their own unique customization options.

#1 - To try out new heists

Whether it's something old like The Doomsday Heist or something more recent like The Cayo Perico Heist, heists are easily one of the most exciting pieces of content in GTA Online. Its core gameplay is often the most innovative in GTA Online, which means returning players can try something new if they have the money to attempt it. The finales of the heists aren't the only noteworthy things about it either, for the preparation missions are also interesting.

These missions provide a breath of fresh air as far as gameplay goes, which is especially nice if the player has quit because of repetitive gameplay. Players don't need to stick around with GTA Online, but returning to complete all of the heists is a fun experience that shouldn't be overlooked.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.