Emotes are a great way to express a character's personality in GTA Online.

Character actions, sometimes referred to as emotes, is a feature that allows players to pose and do certain actions with a comedic effect. Usually, emotes are performed in safe places or in passive mode to express a player's mood. Emotes are fairly common in group gatherings where players mess around with each other.

While characters has many unique comedic expressions, some emotes are more interesting and expressive than others. This list will discuss the five best emotes in GTA Online. However, this list will not include the cut emotes because most players don't get to see it.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

Top 5 GTA Online emotes

#5 - The Bird

Flipping "The Bird" is a universal message of aggression towards the opposition. It's simple and effective, especially since everybody understands the cultural context of the middle finger. It's also fun seeing other players use this emote to express their frustration in GTA Online. This is an emote that's fun to perform and witness.

#4 - Jerk

The "Jerk" is another vulgar way to express sentiments of grief and disdain towards another character. More often, this emote is used for comedic effect as opposed to "the Bird." Nonetheless, players can also use this emote to convey frustration towards a teammate with a serious context.

#3 - Uncle Disco

Some emote have multiple versions. For instance, "Uncle Disco" can be double-tapped to perform an exaggerated dance. "Uncle Disco" is groovy, which makes this emote perfect for shenanigans in GTA Online. Uncle Disco" definitely has its uses, whether a character is relaxing in a nightclub or engaged in some activity with friends.

#2 - Thumbs on Ears

This emote is a lot like 'blowing a raspberry' towards another player. The mocking nature of this emote makes it perfect for teasing other players, especially since it's harmless. Sometimes this emote is ridiculous to experience in-game. But the juxtaposition of an ugly outfit with this cute emote makes things interesting.

#1 - Suck It

Sometimes, a hand jerking motion or a flick of a finger isn't good enough for a griefer. While those emotes also send a message, "Suck It" is a higly expressive emote in GTA Online. This expression is reminiscent of Degeneration-X's classic "Suck It" taunt, but with a more modern twist, making it better. This move combines the grooviness of some dance emotes with vulgarity.