5 slowest cars in GTA Online The Contract (January 2022)

GTA Online players are usually interested in fast cars, armored cars, or cars with unique and useful features. Speed is crucial in all situations, whether it's for racing, evading authorities, completing missions, or moving from one point on the map to another.

All cars aren't made equal and some of the latest ones added to the game illustrate this fact. This article highlights the slowest cars in The Contract DLC, along with their top speeds. Despite being slow, some of these cars are quite desirable, while others should be avoided at all costs.

GTA Online vehicles: 5 of the slowest cars from The Contract, ranked according to their speed

5) Enus Deity - 117.5 mph

The Enus Deity is a four-door sedan variant of the Paragon R, but its differences are more than meets the eye. The car can be modified with the much-desirable Imani tech modifications at the Agency workshop.

This is what sets it apart from some other new sedans like the Lampadati Cinquemila. The Deity is also one of the cheapest cars that support these modifications, with a base price of $1,845,000 and a Trade Price of $1,383,750.

4) Enus Jubilee - 116.75 mph

The Jubilee may not be the most visually appealing car in the game, but it is well worth purchasing. Despite the car's controversial hybrid design, which combines a sedan and an SUV, it's worth considering thanks to its low price and ability to install Imani tech upgrades.

The Jubilee costs $1,650,000 from Legendary Motorsport, with a Trade Price of $1,237,500. This makes it the cheapest car that can be installed with Imani tech weapons from the Agency workshop.

3) Gallivanter Baller ST - 112 mph

The Gallivanter Baller ST was being given away as a free vehicle during Christmas last month. Hence, most GTA Online players already own this SUV. It handles quite well in its class, but is otherwise quite ordinary.

It can't be outfitted with Imani tech gear, and is also the cheapest vehicle from The Contract. The Baller ST costs $890,000, with a Trade Price of $667,500.

2) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec - 96 mph

Players had been waiting for the Humvee-inspired Patriot for a long time, and Rockstar has finally released it. Despite being one of the slowest cars in this DLC, the Patriot Mil-Spec is probably the best in terms of utility.

It comes with everything a player could want in a car. This includes off-road capabilities, armor, weapons, and decent handling. Speed is its only drawback as the price (GTA $1,710,000) is also quite reasonable.

1) Obey I-Wagen - 91.5 mph

The latest car to be added to GTA Online as part of The Contract DLC this month is the Obey I-Wagen. This is one car that players should avoid buying unless they really love the design or just love collecting cars. At $1,720,000, it is fairly expensive but it doesn't support any Imani tech modifications, making it quite underwhelming.

