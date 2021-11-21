5 songs that should be added to GTA Online

There are literally hundreds of songs on GTA Online, and over 20 radio stations to choose from. Sometimes it is hard for players to pick a favorite. Many of the channels are full of multiple hit songs.

This article will discuss five songs that should be added to GTA Online. The reasons behind why each of these songs should be included vary, but all relate to aspects or elements of the game in one way or another.

GTA Online should add new songs, or players can now do it themselves

With the newly added ability for players to upload their own music or gain new music by getting the collectables in the game, the improvements are still coming.

Below are five songs that many in the GTA community feel should be added to the game.

1) Charles Bradley - Change For The World

This is an uplifting song with a fantastic big band feel which would suit the GTA universe perfectly. It gained fame again recently from the TV show Barry, about a hitman-turned-actor in Hollywood. Most GTA fans would find it extremely entertaining. Players can draw some fun comparisons between the show and the game.

2) Onyx - Slam

Slam by Onyx is a song fans would have expected in GTA San Andreas. It is a classic nineties hip-hop song that has not featured in any of the GTA games.

To add another classic early nineties hip-hop tune to the mix, Rockstar Games should consider Onyx's brilliant classic. The style of the song would certainly resonate with the GTA faithful, particularly fans of GTA San Andreas.

3) Nina Simone - Feeling Good

An unquestionably beautiful song and artist, this song should feature in GTA Online. With the full HD wonders of GTA Online, players can imagine a Mount Chilliad sunrise with this song blaring from their vehicle.

Some music fans might even say that Nina Simone should have a dedicated radio station for her incredible discography.

4) Nirvana - Heart Shaped Box

Nirvana was one of the most iconic rock bands of the 90s. What better way to pay homage to them than by including songs like Heart Shaped Box and more to GTA Online? They would make a great addition to one of the many rock radio stations in the game.

5) Wu-Tang Clan - C.R.E.A.M.

The Wu-Tang Clan song C.R.E.A.M. is the perfect slow lowrider-style tune to groove to while playing GTA Online or even GTA San Andreas. According to many GTA players that are also hip-hop fans, there is simply not enough Wu-Tang music in the GTA Universe.

The song C.R.E.A.M. stands for "Cash Rules Everything Around Me". Now, what better motto applies for all of the GTA games than that?

Note: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee