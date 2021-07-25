5 of the most storyline relevant missions in GTA 5

Although GTA 5's main story is split between three protagonists, there are still some missions that are storyline-relevant to the overall plot.

As a result, the most storyline-relevant missions in GTA 5 are going to be those that impact most, if not all, of the GTA 5 protagonists. Those that focus solely on a single protagonist's personal storyline won't be included (although it can be a minor factor).

Unsurprisingly, most of the relevant GTA 5 storyline missions take place at the beginning and end of the game. Likewise, the reintroduction of the GTA 5 protagonists is important for establishing future conflicts and resolutions.

Five of the most important storyline missions in GTA 5

#5 - Complications

Franklin's missions tend not to be the most important to the overall plot, but this mission is unquestionably one of the most important ones. It reintroduces Michael De Santa as a protagonist, and it involves the end of Franklin's involvement with Simeon.

It does, however, begin Franklin and Michael's student-teacher relationship. Likewise, it kickstarts Franklin's new life, which puts him away from the usual petty crimes he's committed thus far.

#4 - Mr. Philips

While this mission is best known for the way Trevor Philips kills Johnny Klebitz, there is another aspect about it that makes it storyline-relevant. When Trevor discovers that Michael is still alive, he's understandably livid.

Killing Johnny Klebitz did ruin his relationship with the Lost MC, so it also sets up the events of future missions for Trevor's personal story. However, it also enables the storyline arc where he tries to figure out where Michael lives, which is far more important to the overall storyline.

On a more minor note, it also inserts the storyline of Trevor Philips versus the Varrios Los Aztecas, which is explored in a few missions later on.

#3 - Marriage Counseling

Michael catching Amanda cheating on him with the Tennis Coach is one of the worst things to happen for him, but not for the obvious reason. Rather, it's because it puts him into a rage where he tears down a large part of the home belonging to the mistress of Martin Madrazo.

Unfortunately for Michael, he is forced to pay back for these extensive damages. This results in him and Franklin planning the Jewel Store Job, which in turn makes Trevor aware of Michael's existence.

It's strange to think all of these crucial moments came because of one Tennis Coach's lascivious actions.

#2 - Prologue

Unsurprisingly, GTA 5's Prologue is one of the game's most important missions when it comes to storyline relevance. Although Franklin isn't seen, the events of this mission have significant ramifications for the rest of the game.

Here, GTA 5 players see Trevor and Michael working as a team until Michael fakes his death. The events of this mission become far more significant later on, once Trevor discovers that his old friend isn't dead.

Without this mission, Trevor's relationship with Michael would be far less impactful.

#1 - The Third Way

Compared to the other final mission options in GTA 5, The Third Way is by far the most significant. It cleans up the entire storyline nicely, as it removes every threat to Michael, Franklin, and Trevor's safety.

As this is the final mission of the game, it should go without saying that it's crucial to the game's overall plot. Some GTA 5 missions have all three protagonists working together, but none have the stakes this mission has.

While this mission is technically an optional one, some events in GTA Online have confirmed that this is the canon ending to GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

