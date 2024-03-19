5 strange things in GTA 5 found by players

Players have found a lot of strange things in GTA 5 over the years, some of which took years to be explained. Others remain unsolved even today, despite the game being over a decade old at this point. Rockstar is renowned for adding countless Easter eggs and mysteries to their games, and they are often some of the best in the open-world genre.

As the rendition of San Andreas in Grand Theft Auto 5 is the largest map ever made in the series, you must have come across many strange things in GTA 5. So here's a list of some of the weirdest and most interesting ones. This includes rare bugs, unexplained sounds and visuals, and more.

5 strange things in GTA 5 that players have found

1) Aircraft crashes

One of the many strange things in GTA 5 is suicidal airplanes, and surprisingly, this was a thing back in San Andreas as well. If you drive across the map in both these games, you will sometimes hear random, loud explosions. As many of you might know, these are due to random aircrafts crashing down for no apparent reason.

Some of these may crash into some tall building and explode, while others will plummet down straight into the ground. The reason for this, in GTA 5, is because of the pilots despawning when they get too close to the player, or due to some AI pathing errors. It's unknown if the planes in GTA Online do the same or not.

2) Wolf howling

Mount Chiliad is one of the eeriest places in Grand Theft Auto 5, and it's connected to one of the biggest mysteries that Rockstar has ever created. While these Chiliad Easter eggs are quite well-known, what many players don't know about is a strange howling sound heard inside the Mount Chiliad Tunnel.

This tunnel itself is quite eerie as there are no vehicles or people around. There are many rumors about whispers and ghost sightings in this tunnel, among many other strange things in GTA 5. However, one of the less noticeable sounds is that of a wolf howling in the distance, despite there being no wolves in the game.

3) FIB agents at Satellite Relay Station

The Satellite Relay Station in the Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County, holds one of many strange things in GTA 5. Between 10 am and 5 pm in-game time, you'll find a group of what looks like scientists in lab coats talking amongst themselves. Standing next to them are two FIB agents, with two FIB vehicles parked beside them. The agents will get hostile if you stay in the area for two long.

However, this strange occurence is exclusive to the PS3 and Xbox 360 version of GTA 5, as Rockstar removed the FIB agents and their vehicles from the later versions. With the GTA 5 source code leak in December 2023, the most likely assumption is that this was a teaser for the canceled Agent Trevor Story Mode DLC for GTA 5, which was converted into The Doomsday Heist for GTA Online.

It should be noted that the the Act I Heist Finale of The Doomsday Heist, The Data Breaches, takes place in this location.

4) Baphomet face

There have been many claims of satanic references in the GTA games, but none of those can be confirmed. Among the many strange things in GTA 5, one mystery that has baffled countless players is the Baphomet face.

There's a specific location in the Alamo Sea where you can see a goat-like face in the waves. Some believe it to be merely a texture glitch, but the details looks surprisingly similar to how Baphomet is portrayed in popular culture.

5) Bizarre mechanic behavior

In the early days of GTA Online, if you called your mechanic for a vehicle, he would manually drive it to you before walking away. However, for some players, the mechanic became hostile and began attacking them after exiting the vehicle. In some cases, he would simply drive away rather than dropping it off. If you tried to chase him at this point, he would sometimes end up crashing it.

Killing him was the only way to get your car back from him. Rockstar changed this feature in 2014, most likely due to the buggy mechanic AI. If you call the mechanic in GTA Online nowadays, your vehicle just spawns next to you automatically. Just like with the aircraft, this is another one of the strange things in GTA 5 that was the result of bugs.

