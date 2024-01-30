Top 5 planes in GTA Online in 2024, ranked

Planes can be used for a variety of reasons for GTA Online. There are some missions that require destroying multiple targets across the map and these can be near impossible without an aircraft. Players may also fancy participating in dogfights, or just want to experience the joys of flying in the game. Then there are those who simply want a versatile vehicle that can take you from one place to another in the fastest time possible while also having the capacity to defend itself.

This article takes all these factors into consideration and presents a list of the best aircrafts in GTA Online at the moment, and ranks them according to their usefulness.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best aircrafts to buy in GTA Online in 2024

5) Mammoth Hydra

The Hydra was the first fighter jet in the Grand Theft Auto series, introduced in GTA San Andreas as a VTOL aircraft. It returns in Grand Theft Auto Online in much greater detail. It's extremely useful thanks to its VTOL capacity and is a great option for players who can't afford the Raiju.

It comes with rockets and homing missiles and also has countermeasures to defend itself. This is slightly offset by the fact that it can be destroyed with just two homing missiles, as opposed to the Raiju's ability to survive three. The base price of the Hydra is $3,990,000, but with a Trade Price of $3,000,000, it's quite an affordable modern jet.

4) Western Company Rogue

The Rogue is one of the most unusual planes on this list. It's a single-engine turboprop aircraft, and yet, it's one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, being only beaten by the Raiju and the Pyro, with a top speed of 219.5 mph (as tested by Broughy1322). It also comes with all the usual armaments in the more modern aircraft, like machine guns (or even Explosive MG), homing missiles, and even bombs.

The best thing is that the Rogue only costs $1,596,000, which can be reduced to $1,200,000 by unlocking its Trade Price. Unlike the other planes on this list, it can seat two players.

3) Buckingham Pyro

Most GTA Online players would agree that the Pyro is the most fun to fly aircraft in the game. It's a small, highly versatile jet plane equipped with machine guns and missile racks that can take on some of the most advanced military aircraft. This is mostly due to its maneuverability, as in the hands of a skilled pilot, the Pyro is a force to be reckoned with.

The design is based on the de Havilland Vampire, a famous British jet. With a base price of $4,455,500 and a Trade Price of $3,350,000, players may think the Pyro is a bit pricey. However, once they take to the skies with it, they'll realize it's a great investment.

2) B-11 Strikeforce

The B-11 Strikeforce is a heavily-weaponized aircraft that's extremely destructive and quite fun to fly. It's obviously based on the iconic A-10 Thunderbolt II, aka the "Warthog," which is made even more obvious by the sound of the engine and the main gun.

Coming to the armaments, this aircraft is equipped with almost everything a vehicle like this can carry. It comes with an Explosive MG, homing missiles, a Missile Barrage option, as well as a bomb bay. It has no shortage of defensive measures either. It can withstand up to five homing missiles and is equipped with Countermeasures.

The Strikeforce costs $3,800,000, but it's well worth the price considering how effective it is in dogfights.

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Raiju is undoubtedly the best aircraft in GTA Online at the moment and is an absolute must-have for any player. It's the fastest vehicle in the game, with a maximum possible speed of 232.5 mph. In fact, it's so fast that it can outrun its own missiles.

On top of this, it also comes with VTOL capabilities. Its small size, combined with the fast VTOL take-off, makes it incredibly versatile. This, coupled with its insane top speed, makes the Raiju the best vehicle for traveling across the map.

The Raiju has a whopping price tag of $6,855,000, although there's a Trade Price of $5,141,250 unlocked after completing the "On Parade" Project Overthrow mission in GTA Online.

The Raiju is also equally useful in combat, as skilled pilots can utilize VTOL maneuvers in mid-air to gain an advantage over their opponents. It also has a stealth mode, allowing it to make surprise attacks on unsuspecting targets, although it lacks countermeasures.

