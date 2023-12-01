Top 5 Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online of all time

The Project Overthrow missions are the main highlights of the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Charlie Reed acts as a guide and mentor for these six new story-based missions, which can be operated from the Mammoth Avenger aircraft. The community has already completed the series multiple times, and some of the missions were highly praised by a majority of the playerbase.

This article lists the top five Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online that you can enjoy across all platforms.

Ranking the top 5 Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online

5) Reporting for Duty

Reporting for Duty is the first of the Project Overthrow mission in GTA Online. It requires you to investigate Merryweather's secret activities and steal valuable supplies from them. The Mammoth Avenger plays an important role here, but you can also use other vehicles and methods to complete the objectives.

Once you investigate Merryweather’s base at Davis Quartz and destroy their supply trailers, you must steal the Declasse Draugur and deliver it to the LSA Lockup. The mission is filled with action-packed moments, and you can repeatedly play it to perfect your aerial fighting skills.

4) Falling In

Falling In is an interesting mission in the Project Overthrow series where you get to utilize the Mammoth Avenger's full potential. Rockstar Games added new features to the Avenger aircraft with the Summer 2023 DLC, and this mission allows you to experience all of them.

The goal of the mission is to locate and search two sites where Merryweather Security crashed their cargo. Both are in water and are heavily guarded by enemies. GTA Online players must use the Avenger to effectively, and eliminate all of them before going out to steal the cargo. Then, it must be delivered to the LSA Lockup.

To complete the mission on the first try, you can follow the GTA Online Falling In mission guide.

3) Breaking Ranks

The Breaking Ranks mission has many objectives and is one of the longest in the series. First, you must go to the Merryweather warehouse using the Mammoth Avenger and infiltrate it. The building contains four high-tech crates that you must find and load on the Bravado Rumpo.

After that, you must deliver the Rumpo to the Avenger, and then both vehicles to the LSA Lockup. Since Merryweather is involved, you must practice extreme caution while doing the mission. Stealth is also one of the best practices to follow during the gameplay.

You can follow the GTA Online Breaking Ranks mission guide to complete it with ease.

2) Unconventional Warfare

The Unconventional Warfare reintroduces you to Avi Schwartzman, the notorious hacker. The main objective here is to rescue him from the NOOSE Headquarters, aka the Los Santos Government Facility. It is one of the toughest missions in the series as you have to infiltrate one of Merryweather Security's major bases in GTA Online.

The enemies will attack you mercilessly as soon as they see you or you alert them. You will also have to keep Avi alive during the mission. However, once you eliminate all the enemies after the rescue, the job will be over.

1) On Parade

On Parade is the most popular mission in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Rockstar Games released the Mammoth F-160 Raiju plane as part of the update and this mission demonstrates all features of the aircraft. It is basically a training session for utilizing the Raiju. You must perform various stunts and complete objectives to pass the test.

However, a few Merryweather fleets try to ambush the training and you must destroy them in time.

While the community is eagerly waiting for the GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar Games doubled the rewards of all Project Overthrow missions. You can expect to earn around $21,000 by doing the On Parade mission.

