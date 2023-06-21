5 easy ways to get millions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update includes many new changes to the multiplayer game. While Rockstar Games did not add any new businesses with the DLC, it has inserted some quality-of-life changes to help you earn more money. Money grinding is a never-ending process in the game and players constantly look for new and easy ways to make maximum profits.

Although Rockstar Games offers several money-making methods, not all are worth the time and effort. Most players want to make millions from the work they put into the game. This article lists five of the best money-making methods in GTA Online for you to try after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 missions that players can grind to make millions after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Dr. Dre's VIP Contract

Dr. Dre's VIP Contract is one of the most popular ways to make millions in the game. This money-making method in GTA Online rewards $1 million for just around an hour's worth of work. The entire contract consists of 10 to 12 setup missions followed by a finale.

While the final mission pays a guaranteed $1 million, the setup missions also pay around $10,000 which makes an additional $100,000. Dr. Dre's VIP Contract is replayable, and you can play solo or team up with up to four players.

2) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is another popular money-making method in GTA Online. It is the only heist in the multiplayer game that can be completed solo. While you can make anywhere between $900,000 to $1.5 million playing solo, a team approach can increase the reward to $7 million (theoretically).

The entire heist, along with the setup mission, takes between 1.5 to two hours. While new players may find the GTA Online mission a little difficult, it becomes a cakewalk after several approaches and can be completed in one go.

3) Selling Bunker products

The Bunker is one of the most popular and reliable businesses in GTA Online. It provides a steady source of income and can generate around $1 million when grinded and maintained properly. However, note that Bunker is a passive business and takes time to generate profits.

You must also install the Equipment Upgrade and Staff Upgrade in your bunker for maximum profits. These upgrades increase the quantity of the produced goods and their value. While you can sell products anytime, we recommend waiting for the entire stock to fill up.

4) Acid Lab business

The Acid Lab business is often regarded as the best solo business in Grand Theft Auto Online. It was added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and, since then, has become the best business to make quick profits. A full batch of Acid Lab products generates around $220,000.

However, you can install the Equipment upgrade to increase your profits by up to $325,000. The recently-released GTA Online Mercenaries DLC added a new feature to the Acid Lab wherein you can rename your products and get an additional 5% reward per sale.

5) Grind the Hangar business

While the Hangar business is the most profitable business in the multiplayer title, it was also notoriously tedious. However, Rockstar Games has improved the business after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update to help you earn more.

The update added a new manager named Rooster McCraw to the Hangar business, who sources for crates while players are away. However, you must pay him $25,000, after which he will source one or three crates within 48 real-world minutes. A full batch of Hangar products can make anywhere between $1,200,000 and $5,670,000.

Poll : Have you tried these money-making methods in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes