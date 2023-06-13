How to complete GTA Online's Breaking Ranks Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries

The latest GTA Online DLC update added a series of six new missions to the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games added new jobs to the Mammoth Avenger, titled Merryweather Security Project Overthrow, that offers the following missions: Unconventional Warfare, Falling In, Shock & Awe, Breaking Ranks, On Parade, and Reporting for Duty. Breaking Ranks is the fourth mission in the series that players must complete to unlock further events in the DLC.

The mission aims to steal a few crates from Merryweather Security’s warehouse and deliver them to the Mammoth Avenger aircraft. However, several twists and turns in the plot guarantee a thrilling experience during the gameplay. This article explains how GTA Online players can efficiently complete the Breaking Ranks mission.

Rockstar Games provides an over-the-top experience with the Breaking Ranks Project Overthrow mission in GTA Online

The Breaking Ranks Project Overthrow mission in the new GTA 5 update starts with players flying the Mammoth Avenger and going to the second base of Merryweather Security. Charlie Reeds confirms that the private army has a secret base in Grapeseed.

Players must first land the Mammoth Avenger in the airfield and head to the nearby Merryweather Security warehouse. However, Merryweather mercenaries heavily guard the area, and players must eliminate them all to enter the base.

While you can go on full rampage mode to kill them, stealth is also a good alternative for the new GTA Online DLC mission, and it will also prevent additional enemies from spawning. Once you’ve killed all the patrolling guards, enter the warehouse, which will spawn a yellow dot on the minimap.

The warehouse also has a swarm of Merryweather guards. Players must try to kill them with stealth and steal four crates. Random guards spawn the crates, and players must kill them all to find them. You must search the entire warehouse if the guards do not spawn them.

Next, the new GTA Online Summer update mission requires players to load the creates on the Bravado Rumpo and exit the warehouse. Initially, players have to bring the vehicle to the Mammoth Avenger. However, a Merryweather jet attacks the plane during the process, and you must flee from the scene.

Charlie Reeds orders you to deliver the Bravado Rumpo and all four Merryweather crates to the Los Santos Airport Lockup. However, Merryweather mercenaries will constantly attack you with jets and cars. The mission also requires you to maintain a certain speed, failing which will allow the enemy jet to lock onto you.

This means you must evade the jet while also dodging the blockades set up by the enemies. If you successfully deliver the Bravado Rumpo to the Los Santos Airport Lockup, the GTA Online update mission will grant you $24,000 as a reward.

