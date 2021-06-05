5 most terrifying characters from the GTA Series

The GTA series wasn't made for world conquerors and legendary heroes.

The games revolve around a bunch of criminal prodigies who, as Michael so precisely puts it, grab whatever opportunities they get. For better or worse, these opportunities always land them in the deepest pits of the underworld, a place known for turning even the most civilized of men into sadistic kingpins.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most terrifying characters from the GTA series. They might be extremely popular in the games but fans wouldn't particularly fancy being anywhere near them in real life.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most savage characters from the GTA Series

#5 Donald Love

It seems a little unfair that the richest man from the GTA series also happens to be a creepy man-eater.

The barbaric cannibal is seen feasting on human ribs in the mission "Cam Pain," and claims that human flesh is 'like chicken' but 'more sentient.'

#4 Sonny Forelli

Whenever Sonny Forelli isn't too busy acting like a petty jerk, he can be seen freaking the living daylights out of Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City.

In fact, he's pretty much the only one who can make one of the most notorious criminals of all time feel so utterly helpless. While Forelli is not a total psychopath, his attitude towards Tommy doesn't exactly identify him as a softie.

#3 Ray Bulgarin

Abusive parents/guardians make for downright loathsome characters, and Ray Bulgarin from the GTA series is one of them.

The jackass is known for treating human beings like disposable things, which is ironic, since his miserable life depends on criminal activities. However, the ugliest of his scenes is the one in which he is seen shooting a pistol in a room with his sister.

Players don't know whether he actually killed the girl or not, but this is no way to treat family.

#2 Avon Hertz

Avon Hertz is not only one of the most terrifying characters from the GTA series but he is also one heck of a barbaric villain. He is the literal definition of the word 'evil' if there ever was one.

While the GTA series wouldn't have been complete without his psychotic affairs, he's too much of a devil to be remembered with anything akin to respect.

#1 Trevor Phillips

And, of course, the king of all evil archetypes, the icon of barbarity; none can beat Trevor Phillips from the GTA series in this category.

Some players say he goes too far. Take killing Johnny Klebitz for instance. Some say he is interesting and his unhinged quirks help to add immersion to the game. But nobody can deny that the crazed madman embodies precisely what Trevor Phillips stands for: unbridled chaos.

