GTA Online is an extremely vast game with many features. The game offers players a variety of exciting things to do within the online universe. However, this can be confusing for players who are new to the game.

For those who know nothing about the game, it can be overwhelming to get into GTA Online and just jump in.

Even players who have played through the whole of GTA 5 Storymode find it confusing when they want to step into the online world. The online factor changes the game drastically as the game is now dominated by players who do things as they wish instead of linearly programmed NPCs.

GTA Online has many new vehicles, missions, play modes, and unlocks that might take time to grasp and understand what to do in the game. This article helps new players understand a few basic things that they should remember when getting into GTA Online.

5 things beginners should keep in mind when getting into GTA Online

#1 Money is the most important resource

GTA Online Money ( Source: charlieintel.com )

This is a no brainer, money is an important resource for almost every game. But in GTA Online, money counts as the most important resource for everything players do, and they will require good capital to start really enjoying the game.

Almost everything in the game needs money and even the Heists have a setup cost; basically you need money to make money in GTA Online. It's almost impossible to survive in GTA Online without good vehicles and equipment, and for all of that players need a good amount of money.

#2 Check for the 2x/3x missions

GTA Online usually has a certain type of mission/job that gives you 2x or even 3x the money and experience which changes every week. Keep an eye out for these as they are really important, especially for starting the game off as it will help players make enough money to buy whatever they need to survive in the game.

#3 Players need to save for a high-end apartment

Players need high-end apartments in GTA Online as they are important for heists. High-end apartments come with spawn points, garages and heist rooms. Heists are the main story line in GTA Online and can help players make a considerable amount of money.

The garages are usually big enough to store 10 vehicles which is important even at the beginning of the game.

#4 Starting a business is important for making money

GTA Business ( Source: Youtube @MrBossFTW )

Once players start doing Heists, the next step is to start a business as they are the best way to grind for money in the game. There are many businesses in GTA Online and each business gives players a certain types of missions to complete in order to make some money.

Businesses can either give players CEO or VIP missions which they can do alone or with friends in order to make money.

#5 It's always best to play GTA Online with friends

GTA Online with friends ( Source: screenrant.com )

GTA Online is an online game which focuses on playing with friends. The game becomes more forgiving when it's played with friends who can help get through the game.

Be it missions or just casually roaming around the streets, its always better to have friends who will help and protect one from grievers. Rockstar games rewards players who play with their friends by giving extra experience ( RP ) to those who are playing as an associate in a CEO or a VIP's party. Playing with friends also comes in handy while doing Heists as all these need more than one player to complete.

