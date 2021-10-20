5 things from the classic games that Rockstar shouldn’t change in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games is about to release the remastered GTA trilogy this year. It's supposed to maintain the overall feel of the original 3D Universe trilogy while making some quality-of-life improvements and graphical upgrades to bring it up to modern standards. However, Rockstar hasn't given any indication as to how extensive the changes will be.

The majority of fans are excited to learn about the upgrades, but a sizable number are also concerned. They want Rockstar to stay as true to the original trilogy as possible.

With that in mind, here are some of the elements from the original GTA trilogy that should be preserved.

GTA Trilogy Remasters: 5 features from the original trilogy that should be kept in the upcoming games

5) Activities and side-missions

Many of the commonly found side-missions in the GTA trilogy have been missing from newer games. While GTA 5's random encounters are a welcome addition, the absence of previously available side-missions such as Taxi Driver and Paramedic is disappointing.

A few activities introduced in GTA San Andreas are also missing in the latest game. It is very unlikely for Rockstar to remove these in the remasters, as they have always been an essential aspect of the trilogy.

4) Cheat codes

Cheat codes are inextricably tied to the GTA series and have been one of the major reasons for their unique identity. The original 3D trilogy had the best cheats in the series, and some of them could drastically alter the gameplay.

They added variety and replayability to the games, and had such an appeal that Rockstar had to reintroduce similar cheats in GTA 5. Hence, the remaster trilogy should allow all the existing cheats, and could also introduce some new ones.

3) Storyline

One thing that players can almost be assured of is that the remastered trilogy is unlikely to alter the storyline. Since this is a remaster rather than a remake, the missions from the 3D Universe trilogy should be preserved.

The general story should be left alone, with the exception of a few minor tweaks that are required in some of the missions.

2) Map unlocked in stages

The restricted map was one of the best aspects of the earlier GTA games, requiring players to become familiar with one section of the map before moving on to the next.

A map would be divided into two or three sections depending on geographical features, and would unlock as the story progressed. This created a sense of vastness, even in maps as small as in GTA 3.

1) Music

The earlier GTA games' soundtracks were unquestionably superior to what the new games have to offer. Although the HD Universe has a larger selection of radio stations with more music, the soundtracks from the earlier games have a nostalgic quality to them.

This is especially true for GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, both of which are set in the past. The former had an excellent 1980s soundtrack that added to the atmosphere, whereas the latter's music took players back to the 1990s.

