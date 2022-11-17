5 things that everybody should know about GTA Plus

GTA Plus is a controversial yet popular service that many GTA Online players enjoy using. It only costs $5.99 a month, and the rewards involved in the subscription-based offering can be enticing to some gamers. This is why people might wish to learn more about GTA Plus.

Thankfully, this short listicle will highlight five important facts about the subscription service that everybody should know. While some might be obvious to veteran players, the goal of this article is to ensure beginners know five of the most important facts about the subscription-based service.

Five important facts about GTA Plus

1) It is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

It's still not out on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

PC might be a superior platform for gaming in general, but its port of GTA Online is outdated. The computer title runs on a version similar to those on the PS4 and Xbox One, meaning that players cannot subscribe to GTA Plus on any of these platforms.

The only consoles that offer this subscription service are the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That means any features or advantages associated with GTA Plus are only obtainable on these two platforms.

2) Some rewards aren't automatically given to you

An example of a free vehicle that you have to claim from the actual website (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online players might love what they see with GTA Plus and subscribe to get its monthly rewards. That said, it is vital to mention that a couple of these freebies aren't automatically delivered to your account.

For example, to get a vehicle without spending a buck, you have to go to the website that sells it and get it from there. The free offer only lasts as long as the monthly bonuses do. Gamers should also remember that this process applies to properties as well. However, it does not apply to the monthly $500,000 or any free clothing items.

3) Access to Shark Cards+

Whales will love this perk (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most notable advantages of GTA Plus is the addition of Shark Cards+. It's a godsend for gamers since they get 15% extra cash for every Shark Card they purchase in GTA Online. Furthermore, this bonus never expires.

For example, buying one Megaladon Card would normally grant an individual $8,000,000. However, having an active subscription means that gamers will receive $9,200,000 instead. In this case, the player is getting a bonus of $1,200,000.

4) It automatically renews each month

You should see this when you sign up for the membership (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some gamers don't mind subscriptions that automatically bill them whenever a new month arrives. However, others might have an issue with it, especially if the next month's offerings are lackluster. As a result, several players may wish to cancel their subscriptions.

One can do so by going to the console store and canceling it. They won't lose the freebies they have already claimed for that month by removing their subscription.

5) New rewards every month

Weekly Panther Statues were a reward for the November 2022 bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most obvious fact is still one worth noting. GTA Plus members will receive new bonuses every month that essentially boil down to the following:

$500,000

Shark Cards+

Free clothing

Free vehicle

Free property

Bonus cash on certain activities

Thus, it's not as if this service is only worthwhile for a single month. This is because some gamers may enjoy it for several consecutive months, although this service's benefits aren't ideal for everybody.

