5 things expected from GTA 6 that have never been done before in the series

GTA 6 will be the first new Grand Theft Auto game in over 10 years. This marks the longest gap between two successive titles in the series, resulting in the upcoming entry arguably becoming the most anticipated video game of all time. Such prominence has spawned a lot of expectations from the sequel, which is set to launch in 2025.

Not only do fans want it to be a major improvement over 2013's GTA 5, but also expect the introduction of several new features. This article will highlight five things expected from GTA 6 that have never been done before in the series.

Note: This article is speculative.

Realistic police and 4 other things expected from GTA 6 that have never been done before in the series

1) More enterable buildings than ever before

A shot of some buildings Vice City's buildings (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' 2004 release, GTA San Andreas, features countless enterable buildings. These include clothing stores, fast food joints, and purchasable properties among others. However, this aspect of gameplay hasn't been replicated to the same level in its successors.

In fact, GTA 5 has very few accessible buildings, which is why fans expect Rockstar to significantly improve in this area. Although not officially confirmed, GTA 6 leaks suggest this could be the case.

2) Deeply immersive features

Rockstar's Welcome To Leonida message (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games have described Grand Theft Auto 6 as the biggest and most immersive evolution of the series yet. Therefore, the presence of some captivating features is quite likely.

While specific details are yet to be unveiled, there are rumors about various distinct world events, mini-games, randomly generated interiors, and even a GTA San Andreas-like gym mechanic returning in GTA 6.

3) Realistic police

Law enforcement is one of the most important gameplay components in a Grand Theft Auto game. Their behavior dictates the kind of challenge players will face when wanted by the police. Notably, the sequel's leaked development footage from 2022 suggests a realistic rendition of cops.

They might not arrive instantly at the crime scene, but can recognize players' vehicles and adopt a tactical approach. Although fascinating, these mechanics are yet to be officially confirmed. That said, such features and more could be showcased in GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) Limited weapon-carrying capacity

Grand Theft Auto games have traditionally let players carry a humongous arsenal. However, that might change in the latest entry as the leaked development footage hinted at a limited weapon-carrying capacity. While this remains unprecedented in the Grand Theft Auto series, Rockstar has executed it in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Such a feature would mark a major shift from the typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay, taking the series in a more realistic direction. Like the aforementioned mechanics, it is yet to be showcased officially along with other details like the sequel's map. The latter's design is being heavily speculated in the GTA 6 mapping project.

5) Online cross-play

The official reveal of GTA 6's multiplayer is heavily anticipated by fans. Like every other aspect of the sequel, this area is expected to be much more refined than its highly successful predecessor, GTA Online. Among those improvements is also the expectation of a cross-play feature.

GTA 5 is available on countless consoles and PCs, but players cannot interact in an online session across different platforms. The extensive implementation of this feature in modern video games has led many to believe that Rockstar might also follow suit and introduce it in the next installment.

