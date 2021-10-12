5 things fans are hoping for from the GTA trilogy

Fans are really looking forward to the GTA trilogy, yet they don't want to be let down.

Rockstar made the recent announcement of the trilogy in which the three classic games will be remastered for a new generation. Rockstar wants fans to stay tuned for upcoming announcements. These will take place in the coming weeks.

However, fans also need to temper their expectations. Regardless, there are common threads between their wishlists. Most of them want old features to return, along with newer features for better gameplay. Here's what they're hoping for in the GTA trilogy.

5 things fans really want from the GTA trilogy

5) Most of the soundtrack to return

Music is everything in the GTA experience. Many players will strongly associate songs with a particular game. Unfortunately, licensing issues do get in the way. The GTA trilogy consists of older games so if the rights have run out by now, fans can expect the removal of a few songs.

For some players, this takes away from the atmosphere. For example, GTA Vice City isn't the same without Michael Jackson. At the very least, they want most songs to return in the GTA trilogy.

4) Bigfoot

GTA Forums were able to leak achievements for the upcoming trilogy. Interestingly, the Bigfoot icon is on the trophy list for GTA San Andreas. The creature is arguably the most infamous myth in the entire series and despite a lack of evidence, players still insist he is somewhere in the game.

Perhaps Rockstar may include Bigfoot as a nod to the players. They did acknowledge him with recent games. Time will tell if this achievement means anything.

3) The ability to swim in GTA 3 and Vice City

Swimming is a basic mechanic in modern games. However, that wasn't always the case. This feature is noticeably absent in GTA 3 and Vice City. This often results in cheap deaths that should be avoidable.

Players can only hope Claude and Tommy finally learn how to swim. Otherwise, it makes the waters too dangerous to explore. There is no excuse not to swim in the tropical waters of Vice City.

2) Gameplay improvements

This mainly applies to the oldest game in the GTA trilogy. While GTA 3 is a groundbreaking title, there are major flaws in the control scheme. For example, it lacks free camera movement which was present in later games.

The GTA trilogy could solve this problem by adding more features. Rockstar did say these games would have gameplay improvements. This would allow newer players to appreciate the classics.

1) Rockstar to put in actual effort

Fans should remember that remasters are not remakes. It's currently unknown how the GTA trilogy will differ from its original counterparts. Nonetheless, fans don't want to be let down by Rockstar.

After the recent GTA 5 trailer, some want to lower their expectations. Rockstar has already lost several key members, including Dan Houser and Lazlow Jones. It's a different company now. Notably, popular streamer DarkViperAU called them out for a perceived lack of care for their products. Fans can only hope that Rockstar delivers on their promise.

Needless to say, fans have been waiting a long time for this game. They will be disappointed if the GTA trilogy amounts to resolution updates and nothing more.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

