5 things GTA 4 did better than GTA 5

GTA 4 was released in 2008 - five years before the grand launch of the technologically superior and record-breaking masterpiece, GTA 5.

The internet is chock-full of discussions about GTA 4 and how it is a much better game than GTA 5, both in terms of its storyline and missions. While the ultimate conclusion always boils down to the personal taste of the player and what they like in a game, there are things that GTA 4 objectively did better than GTA 5.

This article discusses 5 such things that make GTA 4 a better game than GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 things that make GTA 4 better than GTA 5

#5 GTA 4 had a better soundtrack

While having a better O.S.T does not necessarily make a game better, it does make for a memorable experience. GTA 4's soundtrack was a lot more engaging and memorable than the one featured in GTA 5, and that definitely counts as one of the things that GTA 4 managed to do better than the technologically superior GTA 5.

#4 Pedestrians were a lot more realistic in GTA 4

Image via GTA Wiki

GTA 4's pedestrians were not only friend-able, but also a lot more realistic in nature.

When players attack pedestrians in GTA 5, they almost always go down, killed with a single shot from any gun. Not only is that unrealistic, but also rather mundane.

GTA 4 seems to be a lot more developed when it comes to pedestrians. Not only can players befriend them to garner favours, but also hurt them in a way that's actually believable.

When pedestrians are attacked in GTA 4, they stumble and fall depending on where they are shot, but they don't go down without a fight. Sometimes, they even get up and escape.

#3 GTA 4 has better Gunplay

Image via GTA Wiki

GTA 4's gunplay is a lot more realistic and enjoyable than that of GTA 5. Guns in GTA 4 seem to have a mind of their own and do not always follow the whims of the wielder. Sometimes they hit the target. Sometimes they miss. Either way, they are realistic and not robotic.

GTA 5's guns, on the other hand, resemble the weapons featured in the Call of Duty games – powerful to the point of being unrealistic. The guns also don't sound as realistic in GTA 5 as they do in GTA 4, and the recoil of most weapons in GTA 5 is not even noticeable.

#2 Bonding and Banter

Image via giantbomb.com

One of the major criticism factors with GTA 4 was the mundane process of building "friendship" with non-playable characters against which the main lead, Niko, would gain benefits.

Some players, however, couldn't get enough of the bonding and banter. GTA games need not always be about stealing cars and killing virtual goons. Players can definitely take some time out to befriend the oft-ignored NPCs who are not even credited for bringing the game to life.

In GTA 5, pedestrians are ignored for the most part. The most amusing thing players can do with them is run them over with a car or beat them to a pulp just for the heck of it (at the risk of getting a 2-star wanted level).

#1 GTA 4's storyline was dark, realistic and shocking

Image via ibtimes.co.uk

GTA 4 featured a very dark and personal story. It follows a single lead character who takes the player through a journey of love, loss and struggle. While GTA 5's storyline was equally engaging in its own right, it was nowhere near as shocking and thought-provoking as that of GTA 4.

