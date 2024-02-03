5 things GTA Online beginners should avoid buying in 2024

The basic formula of GTA Online, the massively multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto 5, is to make money from in-game activities and spend it on weapons, vehicles, new businesses, and so on. Now, the vast amount of things available for sale can be quite overwhelming for a beginner. Not all of them are recommended for a player who is just starting out in the title.

With that in mind, this article presents a short list of things that beginners in GTA Online should avoid buying in 2024. This includes vehicles, properties, and other items that may appear appealing but will not yield high returns.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

5 things to avoid buying in GTA Online in 2024

1) Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II has been a highly sought-after vehicle ever since it came out in GTA Online. It's become infamous as the vehicle of choice for every griefer who is out to ruin someone else's day.

The futuristic hoverbike used to be quite overpowered and also quite useful. Due to its small size, players could move about the map with ease while avoiding enemy fire. Its size and speed, coupled with its incredibly efficient Homing Missiles, could make short work of any vehicle.

However, the Oppressor Mk II isn't as useful in GTA Online anymore as Rockstar Games recently nerfed it. The countermeasures and Homing Missiles are less effective now, while the price has been increased from $3,890,250 to $8,000,000.

There are also plenty of GTA Online vehicles that can compete with the Oppressor Mk II, so there's no point in buying something so ridiculously overpriced.

2) Overpriced vehicles

Any vehicle with a hefty price tag and with no useful feature to boot is something GTA Online beginners should avoid at all costs. These options would be perfectly fine for a car collector who already runs several successful businesses in the game. However, a newbie who has just begun their criminal empire should look at means to expand their earnings and not waste a large chunk of it in one go.

The purchasable cop cars in GTA Online's Chop Shop DLC are a good example of expensive purchases. While it's fun to drive cop cars, they don't have any special features save for the sirens, and the cheapest one starts at around $4 million. Players should instead look out for cheap armored vehicles that get the job done, like the Armored Kuruma.

3) Galaxy Super Yacht

The Galaxy Super Yacht, as its name suggests, is a unique luxury vehicle in GTA Online that offers a series of missions, has plenty of rooms, and acts as a mobile base for players. It's neither an actual vehicle, unlike the Kosatka, as it cannot be driven manually, nor does it provide any profitable venture like the Cayo Perico Heist.

The price of a Yacht in GTA Online ranges from $6,000,000 to $8,000,000, depending on the model, and with upgrades, players can spend up to $10,000,000. As such, the real purpose of the Galaxy Super Yacht is just to earn bragging rights. Beginners should steer clear of it at all costs, despite how cool it looks.

4) Wasting money on clothes

Clothes can be ridiculously expensive in Grand Theft Auto Online, and this makes perfect sense. It's a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), and unlike most other titles in the genre, it doesn't have paid skins. As such, some of the in-game clothing are incredibly overpriced; presumably to force players to purchase Shark Cards.

Customization is certainly part of the fun of playing the game. However, new players should avoid purchasing more expensive clothing until they've finished acquiring the most profitable businesses in GTA Online.

5) Facilities

Facilities are a type of business added to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Doomsday Heist content update. They are massive underground bunkers that also grant access to the Orbital Cannon.

This is the main draw of a Facility, as the Orbital Cannon allows the owner to blow up anybody on the map. However, the weapon itself costs $900,000, with an additional $500,000 (manual fire) or $750,000 (automatic aimed fire) every time it's used.

As such, simply buying this property for the Orbital Cannon is a waste of in-game money. A Facility is needed for starting The Doomsday Heist, but it's not really an ideal heist for beginners. Players should try to acquire a Kosatka instead so that they can start The Cayo Perico Heist.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.