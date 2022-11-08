5 things in GTA Online that many players don't notice

GTA Online has a lot of content that helps players make a ton of money and level up quickly, be it legal or otherwise. They can also spend quality time roaming the massive map in the game. Fans have explored every nook and corner by now to figure out every hidden detail present in the open-world title.

GTA Online has many hidden secrets and easter eggs that players have uncovered and continue to figure out. They will probably continue to find more things that others may not have noticed yet, which could end up being quite useful to the community.

This article will list five things players may not have noticed in GTA Online.

GTA Online players are still coming out with a bunch of hidden secrets

1) Free snacks

Most new GTA Online players are unaware that their Executive office has free snacks. They can set it up as their spawn location and refill their snack stock as soon as they log in, as these can be quite vital in replenishing health in the middle of a fight.

Players just need to walk over to their assistant to get the option to refill the snacks they can carry. These are the places where players can get free snacks:

Executive Office : The front reception desk

: The front reception desk Auto Shop : The snack bar inside the shop

: The snack bar inside the shop Facility : The main lobby

: The main lobby Kosatka: Kitchen

2) Flying high and fast

Players flying to the opposite end of the map usually commute using their choppers or planes/jets. For a quick hop to a nearby location, they can fly low or close to the ground to get there quickly. But for longer routes, not many gamers realize they can fly faster than usual if they fly at a higher altitude.

This is applicable to all planes, jets, and choppers. Once players cross the 1000ft threshold, they will notice a significant push to their speed, which can come in handy when looking for a quick getaway. Since most people fly quite low to the ground, this might not be noticed by many or new players straight away.

3) Useful assistant

Players who get killed by the cops usually get their vehicles impounded. Most of the time, they might have to drive long distances to reach the impound lot to pay and get their car back. However, what they might not know is that the entire process of retrieving their vehicle can be done by their assistants.

Players can call their assistants to get the option to retrieve their vehicle and pay a small fee at the same time. Not only will they get their impounded vehicle back but will also get it right next to them immediately, just like when the Mechanic delivers it.

4) Return personal vehicles to storage

Another option that players don't notice in GTA Online's Interaction Menu is the option to return their personal vehicles back to storage, which has been available since 2020. They cannot call the Mechanic to request a new vehicle if they're in close range of one of their personal cars already; this option will help in such cases.

Most players get out of their vehicles, take an NPC's, and drive off to a distance to get their Mechanic to deliver their personal ride, making it a time-consuming and tedious process. With the return-to-storage option, they can get a replacement transport instantly without having to drive off in an NPC vehicle.

5) Get away from cops

GTA Online players might not have noticed that they can get cops off their tails by simply driving under a bridge and turning off all the lights in their vehicles. This can be pretty handy when trying to evade from the police to complete missions or jobs quickly.

They can also park their vehicles in bushes and get out and get back into their vehicles a few times to lose the cops, provided they're not too close.

Going off-road at times might not always work in GTA Online as the police can follow them almost anywhere, and along any route if they're close enough. Players can also make use of the tunnels found next to most flyovers or sewers, into which cops almost never follow them.

