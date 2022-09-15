GTA 6 Unreal Engine concept video shows time-travel mechanic

YouTube channel TeaserPlay has developed a new concept video for GTA 6, using Unreal Engine. TeaserPlay channel is well known for releasing concepts not just in Grand Theft Auto games but in other games, and they always look impressive.

Their latest concept has players imagining a popular Grand Theft Auto 5 feature brought back in GTA 6 but with a surprising twist. Fans making GTA 6 concept videos have been doing the rounds for a long time. There's high anticipation for an official announcement of a new game soon, or at least before the end of 2022.

GTA 6 rumored to have two protagonists

There's been no concrete information regarding GTA 6 from Rockstar yet, although they did admit to working on the next title. Rockstar recently added a "Thank You" page to the credit page for Grand Theft Auto 5, thus sparking rumors that the team is no longer working on the game to concentrate on the next title.

GTA 5 has been used as a base by many concept makers using Unreal Engine 5 and all the ray-tracing capabilities of the new GPUs. The resulting concepts have looked nothing short of spectacular.

YouTube channel TeaserPlay has been making such concept videos for a long time, letting players imagine what GTA 6 could look like using the latest 4K and 8K tech.

Character switch with a twist

Grand Theft Auto 5 has three protagonists, and players can easily switch characters while playing the storyline using the in-game dial once all three characters are unlocked.

This feature is quite popular among Grand Theft Auto fans, as the switch is relatively seamless and unique, as it was the first of its kind in a Grand Theft Auto game. TeaserPlay brings back the same concept of switching between characters with a twist where players could switch between timelines decades apart.

There were early rumors of the possibility of having two different decades featured in the game. This rumor has been made good use of to bring it to a video concept. The video shows one of the protagonists in a modern setting, walking by the road, and then the character dial is brought up, much like it's used in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The video then shows a switch of characters. After switching to a different character, the screen shows up with two options - 2022 and 1980. Upon selecting 1980, it goes all the way to 1986.

The video then shows what looks like the setting used for Vice City, with improved visuals making the setting look relatively modern and one of the protagonists. This will be an exciting concept once players get their hands on it, if at all true.

This might bring a lot of time-traveling plot twists in the storyline, which, if done right, might mean the campaign might be a lot better while also being unique compared to GTA 5, which is already one of the best storylines in the series.

Rumors of an October 2022 reveal

Many highly viable sources point to Rockstar's October 2022 title announcement about their next title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. October has been the month of announcements from Rockstar for gaming titles, so there's quite a lot of anticipation this year.

After all the rumors and concept videos, such as the one by TeaserPlay, there are high expectations from players. There's anticipation to see just how good the game might look once released, and with all the story and protagonist rumors also doing the rounds, the game could also attract many new players.

Note: This article is based on rumors and concept videos. Rockstar has not officially announced GTA 6 yet.

