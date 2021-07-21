5 things in GTA San Andreas that were in plain sight but missed by everyone

GTA San Andreas is quite an old game now. But despite this, the game is still immensely popular and has a healthy active player base. Players love to dig into the game and find out secret things that developers have carefully buried.

While some things in GTA San Andreas are well guarded and located meticulously, others lie in plain sight. These things can be anything from the Rockstar logo on the suitcases of characters to the R symbol that can be seen in the night sky.

5 things in GTA San Andreas that most players miss

1) San Fierro Tower

The San Fierro Tower is located Downtown, near the entrance to the Garver Bridge, and is the second tallest building in GTA San Andreas. The building is shaped in a triangular way and resembles to be inspired by the 555 California Street building.

What most players will miss is the Rockstar logo, which can be seen at night. If players observe the San Fierro tower at night, they will see the Rockstar Games logo as the lighting of the building. Pretty neat!

2) Las Venturas City Planning Department

The Las Venturas City Planning Department is the headquarters for Las Venturas' urban development in GTA San Andreas. Caligula's Palace is a casino that players can visit in the game. The place makes a perfect location to hide things in plain sight. On the top floor of Las Venturas Planning Department, a model of Caligula's palace can be found with a Rockstar logo on it.

3) Vice City Maps

GTA Vice City was the extremely successful forerunner to GTA San Andreas. So it makes sense that the game is referenced in GTA San Andreas. Instead of taking a simple route, Rockstar did something quite amusing and odd. Players will be familiar with Cluckin' Bell, the famous restaurant in San Andreas. If players visit the Angel Pine Cluckin Bell across the street, there are several trash cans. One of them contains a map of GTA Vice City.

4) Black Project Mission

The Black Project is a mission from GTA San Andreas given to CJ by The Truth. This mission required CJ to sneak into Area 69 and steal the "black project" being developed. During this mission, players can spot a crowbar on a table in a lab. It is a reference to Valve's game Half-Life.

5) Learning to Fly

This mission in GTA San Andreas was given to CJ by Mike Toreno. Toreno wanted CJ to learn flying so that he could harness CJ's ability for his own purposes. What most players won't know is that this mission is named after the Pink Floyd song of the same name.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen