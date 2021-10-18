5 things we know about GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition so far

It has been a weird time for GTA fans lately, with the official trailers coming out for two re-releases. The Expanded & Enhanced Edition for GTA 5 was revealed last month to heavy criticism. Yet the Remastered trilogy teaser fared better, as the original tweet became the most-liked in Rockstar's history.

Ever since then, several bits and pieces of news regarding the GTA trilogy came out. From general information to technical aspects of the game, data miners have revealed a lot. Here are 5 of the most important things that we've learned so far.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: 5 most important things that fans should know

5) Mobile and handheld release

The remastered GTA trilogy has been announced for all current-gen and last-gen consoles as well as PC. Alongside this, Rockstar has also revealed that the games will be coming out on mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch as well.

The remastered versions of the original GTA trilogy are already available on Android and iOS markets. It remains to be seen whether the new remastered trilogy will be different from the console/PC versions or not.

Rockstar Games has only released one game for the Nintendo Switch: L.A. Noire. With the new GTA trilogy, the roster would increase to four, but only if the remastered games are sold separately.

4) Price

Prices for the GTA remastered trilogy on consoles were allegedly revealed on base.com. Many fans believe that a $70 price tag for a remastered game is a bit too steep. This hasn't been confirmed yet, and it's unclear whether or not prices will vary due to the platform.

3) PC system requirements

The latest leak concerning the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy has revealed its system requirements for PCs. The requirements are much higher than that of GTA 5, which suggests that they could indeed belong to the "Definitive Edition" players have been looking for.

2) Supported platforms

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will be coming out for the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Android, iOS, and PC.

While the PC version has been confirmed to come out on Rockstar Games Launcher, recent leaks reveal that it could be available on Steam as well.

1) Release date

According to Rockstar, the GTA remasters will be coming out this year for consoles and PCs. The mobile versions, on the other hand, will arrive early next year. Prominent video game informant Tom Henderson, who has been releasing a lot of GTA-related information, further opined on this matter.

He has claimed that the console/PC editions of the remasters will come out on 11 November 2021. Players only need to wait a while longer to find out if this is true. There hasn't been any leaked release date for the mobile versions yet.

Suffice to say, GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition has generated a tremendous amount of buzz. Fans are waiting with baited breath as further information is set to be revealed in the coming months.

