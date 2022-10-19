5 things to know about GTA Vice City Definitive Edition before playing it

If you are interested in buying GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, you need to keep a few points in mind. The original game is widely considered a classic in many circles. Back in 2002, it was a beloved title that won over many critics and consumers. Nearly two decades later, Rockstar Games finally remastered it with GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

With the holidays fast approaching, players should expect the game to be on sale. If you want to see what all the attention is about on a modern console, you should consider the following points.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Enhance your experience with GTA Vice City Definitive Edition by knowing the following

5) Set your expectations accordingly

The original game was made back in 2002. Don't expect the remaster to have gameplay and graphics like modern PC shooters.

For better or worse, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is a throwback to the early 2000s. Of course, there are improvements over the original, such as mission checkpoints and better aiming.

However, it's still a remaster and not a remake.

4) It's bundled with two other games

The GTA Trilogy celebrates three classic games that put Rockstar on the map several years ago. You aren't just getting GTA Vice City, but also GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas. Each game takes a good amount of hours to complete, so you can get your money's worth.

These games all have their strengths and weaknesses, but you still have three of them at your disposal. It's three games for the price of a single one, which is even better if you can get it on sale. The holidays will be here very soon, so you can expect Rockstar to bring the prices down.

3) You will own this city

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition gives you the power to run various businesses and take over territories. You will have everything from movie studios to popular night clubs. Better yet, some properties allow you to store vehicles for later use. There are a lot of flashy sports cars that need to be stolen.

After the final mission, you will be the undisputed king of Vice City. Your victory will feel like it's earned by the end of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

2) The game has so much character

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition retains most of the core aspects of the original title, namely the colorful 80's setting. You will definitely take a trip back in time for this game. High-level voice actors chew the scenery with coke-fueled fervor. Ray Liotta particularly stands out as Tommy Vercetti.

Everything from flashy boats to tropical beaches makes you feel like you're in 1986. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition enhances this experience with a higher graphics resolution and better texture quality. The look and feel of the game is crucial in understanding why it worked in the first place.

1) You might enjoy the legendary soundtrack

The original GTA Vice City is best known for its iconic soundtrack. A wide range of musical genres are covered in multiple radio stations. It also features legitimate hits from legendary music artists such as Michael Jackson.

Due to licensing expirations over the past two decades, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition won't have every single track from the original. Even then, it's still a timeless classic that can be appreciated by younger generations. 80's music is still in style after all these years.

Vice City has a very distinct vibe to it. You may enjoy cruising around the Ocean View Hotel and listening to "Out of Touch" by Hall and Oates. The atmosphere is what really carries this game.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes