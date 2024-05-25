GTA 5 Vital RP is a newly released role-playing server for the game. While its trailer rolled out a couple of days ago, there are several things one might have missed in the video. This is quite normal since the YouTube trailer did not mention any features or functions of the server. Naturally, most players who like role-playing and join various servers wish to know more about it.

With the GTA 5 Vital RP server trying to aim big, it showcased several things in the trailer that are worth noting. Hence, this article will list five of the things you might have missed in its recent trailer.

5 things you might not have noticed in the GTA 5 Vital RP trailer

1) Addition of clubs

The new server might have clubs where players could relax and socialize (Image via YouTube/VitalRP)

The GTA 5 Vital RP trailer hints at the addition of either strip clubs or regular resident DJ clubs to the game. This would be quite amazing since it will open up new ways for players to interact and socialize with each other when on the Vital RP server.

It would be even better if the server allowed players to take DJ as a job and play some amazing music in the club. This would make things interesting giving players more than one reason to visit the property.

2) Skydiving

Players will get to do skydiving in the new GTA 5 RP server (Image via YouTube/VitalRP)

Skydiving is a popular activity that should also be a part of GTA 6. In the current game, players can do base jumps as a way to have fun. The GTA 5 Vital RP trailer did show a fully-geared character jumping out of an airplane. This indicates that the server might have a dedicated skydiving side activity.

This is quite amazing since the server could use this as a competition, allowing players to compete in various ways. It could range from simply crossing the hoops to trying to stay airborne for as long as possible. Nonetheless, everyone will appreciate the skydiving activity on the server.

3) Gang meetups

The new server might allow different gangs to meet and greet each other (Image via YouTube/VitalRP)

From the looks of the trailer, the GTA 5 Vital RP server will allow players to join various gangs. On top of fighting the rival gangs, it might be possible to do meetups with them. At one point in the trailer, one can see two groups standing across each other. It would make role-playing in GTA 5 much more immersive.

This could be a new feature where two rival gangs might get together to complete a single goal efficiently. It would be amazing to interact with players in rival gangs and have the ability to negotiate.

4) A variety of jobs

Players will have a wide variety of jobs to pick from (Image via YouTube/VitalRP)

The GTA 5 Vital RP server showcased that the new server will allow players to have a wide range of jobs. The video showed the characters repairing cars as mechanics to busting rocks as miners. This new range of jobs could prove lucrative and attract a bung of players.

Most of the GTA 5 RP servers only allow players to role-play as either cops, gang members, or paramedics. Hence, new and menial jobs could be the trademark of this server allowing players to do mundane jobs like farming and mining.

5) Street Races

The GTA 5 Vital RP server will have a variety of races to keep players entertained (Image via YouTube/VitalRP)

Street Races are a great way for players to compete against each other, and GTA 5 Vital RP server might become the hotspot for it. The trailer showcased such a race happening, indicating the server will offer this option to anyone interested.

The cars used in the race were modified, so it seems that players will get to use custom cars for the races. This will not only bring a breath of fresh air to the GTA 5 RP servers but also push more players towards customizing and enhancing their vehicles.

