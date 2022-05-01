5 things new players should know before playing on a GTA RP server

GTA RP is still an incredibly popular concept in 2022, so there are bound to be some new players wanting to check it out. It's not too difficult to set up, but there are some things that beginners should understand before blindly heading into it. These tips will be obvious to veteran roleplayers.

Naturally, the most crucial part is roleplaying. Different servers handle it differently, so this brief listicle will cover some general tips for new players to keep in mind.

Five basic concepts that new players should understand about GTA RP

5) Servers generally require a legal copy of GTA 5

It's an old game that's still relevant in the modern era (Image via Rockstar Games)

The good GTA RP servers will usually require that players own a copy of GTA 5. Most of these servers are also on PC, particularly due to the need to download specific mods. It's not hard to get a legal copy of GTA 5, especially since it's been out for nearly a decade.

4) Understand the terms

NoPixel has stricter rules than the average GTA RP server (Image via NoPixel)

There are various terms that GTA RP players will have to understand (especially if they've never done roleplaying before):

EMS = Emergency Medical Services

ERP = Erotic Roleplay

IC = In Character

ICU = Intensive Care Unit

NLR = New Life Rule

NVL = No Value of Life

OOC = Out of character

RDM = Random Deathmatch

VCB = Visual Contact Broken

VDM = Vehicle Deathmatch

There are also various other terms like Metagaming, Powergaming, and FailRP.

3) There will be try-hard cops on some servers

One of the most common things to see in a GTA RP server is a kid roleplaying as a cop. Suspension of disbelief aside, aspiring roleplayers will have to get used to the notion that some servers are full of try-hard cops.

They will often powergame the roleplaying scenario so they come out on top, which can make playing on servers with these cops quite boring.

2) Different servers have different rules

GTA RP isn't a single entity. Part of what makes the concept so popular is that there are thousands of servers, each with its own twist on roleplaying. Naturally, this leads to some of them having drastically different rules from one another.

One common example would be how heavily enforced roleplaying is. In some servers, one can get heavily punished for not roleplaying correctly, while other servers are far more lax with the idea.

On a similar note, various servers have unique features that help them stand out from one another.

1) Various servers require different mods to download

An example of various servers (Image via FiveM)

Two of the most popular mods to download are FiveM and RAGE MP, but the specific ones that players need to use will vary from server to server. Thankfully, GTA RP servers usually tell players which one they will need.

Alternatively, one can go to FiveM or RAGE MP's websites to find several servers that use that particular mod. For example, the above image shows several FiveM servers.

Here are the links to FiveM and RAGE MP:

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

