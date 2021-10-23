5 things from the original games that could be more fun to do in the GTA Trilogy

There are almost too many things to look forward to in the GTA Trilogy. So many memories to rekindle and so much new fun to be had for all the GTA players.

Players are even looking forward to some of the little things they love in GTA 3, like stealing their first car or doing the Dog Chow Factory missions.

This article hopes to point out a few ideas that GTA fans could find more fun to do in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Top 5 fun things to do in the GTA Trilogy

GTA players can't wait to re-explore the Las Venturas strip in GTA San Andreas or drive down Ocean Beach road in Vice City in 1986. The list of fun, new and exciting things for players to look forward to is very long.

Here are five things that players of the GTA Trilogy should look forward to having more fun with again.

1) Malibu Club (Vice City)

Inside the infamous Malibu Club (Image via YouTube.com @FireFirstAce Gaming)

The Malibu Club will sport much more detail, with the possibility of options to do things in the club like drinking in GTA 5 Online. Players will certainly be hoping there's a lot more fun to be had here.

GTA players are also wondering if there'll be the option to add to the club, like in GTA Online where players can buy bedroom attachments.

2) Pole Position (Vice City)

Bigger and better for the Trilogy (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

GTA 5 really stepped up the game when it came to the Vanilla Unicorn str*p club. The amount of extra interactions with characters and the bar in the game shows how far Rockstar has come with the franchise.

GTA fans will hope to have something similar added to the Pole Position str*p joint in the GTA: Vice City Trilogy Edition.

3) Restaurants (San Andreas)

Getting hungry for GTA 6 (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

For a long time, fans have wanted to see the graphical evolution of CJ getting fat and skinny again in GTA San Andreas. And who knows whether Rockstar would be able to expand this quality over the entire trilogy? What if Claude can eat now?

Players will just have to wait a little bit longer to find out.

4) The Gym (San Andreas)

Imagine the gym in GTA 6 (Image via YouTube.com @Caleb Song's Productions)

GTA fans enjoyed being able to get their character avatars totally pumped up in GTA San Andreas, so more gym details in the GTA Trilogy would be welcome additions.

Players will be able to take martial arts lessons or boxing classes again and watch as their character grows in size in much more graphical detail.

5) Visiting Phil's gun store (GTA 3)

Phil's old gun store in GTA 3 (Image via YouTube.com @ACMANISH)

Players will relish the opportunity to go back and visit old Phil Cassidy in his weapons yard and hear what he has to say.

One of GTA fans' favorite old guys, Phil Cassidy, is sure to have plenty of fun things for players to do in the GTA Trilogy. Perhaps he'll even have some new missions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee