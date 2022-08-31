5 times when modders brought CJ from GTA San Andreas to other games

There are numerous mods for GTA San Andreas that have brought forth characters from other games. However, in recent years, there has been a rising trend of importing characters from San Andreas to other video games.

This article explores a few such instances where Carl "CJ" Johnson, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, has been featured in other video games via mods.

CJ from GTA San Andreas brought to life in 5 different video games

Modding has been one of the biggest aspects of the Grand Theft Auto series, right from when the first 3D Universe title, GTA 3, launched on PC. Since then, the entire franchise has seen a thriving and ever-growing community of modders, with countless mods coming out almost regularly.

GTA San Andreas has the largest number of mods in any GTA game, and this includes almost everything that a player could ask for. From total conversions that turn it into a different game altogether to simple character model swapping, the choices are endless.

The following mods are essentially swapped character models, most of which are surprisingly well-made.

5) Stray

Who would have thought that a game like Stray needs a 90s banger made in PS2 era graphics, but the author of this mod definitely did. The protagonist of Stray is a cat, and importing CJ's textures into a cat's is either extremely hilarious, or a straight-up nightmare fuel.

Although this is a rather unusual mod, it definitely stands as an example of the possibility of modding. It also manages to grab everyone's attention by being both freakish and yet impressive.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Soulslike games are not usually made with humor in mind, although there are occasional moments that can be funny. Sekiro, however, mostly has a serious tone and is also a seriously challenging title to play. This seriousness is completely shattered when the protagonist is replaced by Carl Johnson.

Gamers are used to seeing CJ with all sorts of guns and other destructive weapons. So when he is wielding a katana and fighting like a legendary kensei, it is both impressive and funny at the same time.

3) Sifu

Continuing with the oriental theme, there is a mod for Sifu that replaces the legendary martial arts grandmaster with CJ. This one may not be that hilarious, as players are used to seeing him practice different martial arts moves in GTA San Andreas.

However, the character model is still based on the Renderware engine model from the 2004 game. This makes it seem extremely uncanny compared to the general graphics of the game.

2) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is possibly the strangest choice for adding a GTA character. Yet one particular modder managed to do it, and made it a rather detailed one. CJ even uses an AK-47 in place of the fantasy weapons seen in Genshin Impact. He can be seen trying out a range of Elemental Bursts, and the animations are surprisingly crisp.

A multiplayer game like Genshin Impact isn't suitable for mods, as players can get banned for attempting any modification of the game files. As a result, this mod isn't available to the general public, and was most likely made just for fun.

1) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Superhero mods are quite popular in GTA games, especially when it comes to GTA 5 and San Andreas. Spider-Man has been one of the most popular choices, and there is even a work-in-progress mod that faithfully recreates the gameplay of Marvel's Spider-Man in San Andreas.

This particular mod, however, imports CJ's character model into the recently released PC edition of Marvel's Spider-Man. The mod replaces the standard "Advanced Suit" that is unlocked after the first tutorial sequence.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman