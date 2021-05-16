5 of the most twisted GTA protagonists

The GTA franchise has its fair share of twisted protagonists.

Every GTA protagonist commits unspeakable crimes in some parts of their stories. However, some of them take joy in what they do and participate in these actions so frequently that some aspect of their character has to be twisted to do so.

This list will include protagonists from all over the GTA series, but it isn't necessarily a ranking order.

5 most deviant GTA protagonists

#5 - Michael De Santa (GTA 5)

In all honesty, Michael De Santa isn't as twisted as the next four characters. However, he still has his twisted moments in the series.

Michael has been involved in crime since an early age and has temperamental issues. These issues would often see him do questionable activities, such as running a prostitution racket and smuggling dope.

Although it's non-canon, Michael has no issue killing his old friend, Trevor, in one of GTA 5's endings. He might not have the largest kill count out of the GTA protagonists, but he is still involved in some highly questionable activities.

#4 - Claude (GTA III)

While a great deal of Claude's life is a mystery, his actions in GTA III often speak for themselves. Claude might be a mute, but that doesn't mean he lacks a personality. From what players can see in GTA III, he'll do anything for money, even if it involves betraying his closest allies.

Aside from all that, Claude's muteness makes it difficult to tell if there is a good side to him. At the very least, it's easy to see how twisted he is based on his actions.

#3 - Tommy Vercetti (GTA Vice City)

Tommy Vercetti is a ruthless protagonist who will do whatever it takes to get what he wants. He has no qualms about being involved in Vice City's massive drug trade and has killed more named characters than most GTA protagonists.

As far as crimes go, Tommy's done most of them. However, what separates him from other GTA protagonists is that he does it in a more intelligent way. He doesn't just blindly go after his enemies.

Tommy regrets nothing throughout the events of GTA Vice City and is even described by Earnest Kelly as a "raging lunatic." He is also the GTA protagonist most involved with the drug trade, eventually becoming the kingpin of Vice City.

#2 - Toni Cipriani (GTA Liberty City Stories)

The missions that Toni Cipriani does for Donald Love alone make him more twisted than other GTA protagonists. Other than trying to rig an election for Donald, Toni also delivers Avery and Ned's corpses to him so he can feast on them. This doesn't bother Toni in the slightest, but it's not the worst thing Toni does.

Toni destroyed a great deal of Fort Staunton for $5,000. Such a measly sum was enough for him to blow up a subway system, which would destroy many Fort Staunton buildings and kill possibly hundreds to thousands of people.

That's not even mentioning the other minor crimes that Toni participates in, like butchering up Giovanni Casa and redistributing his meat back at Casa's own deli. Toni may be a mama's boy, but he's seriously a twisted one.

#1 - Trevor Philips (GTA 5)

Although there is no mission where Trevor destroys a large portion of the map, possibly killing hundreds of people, that doesn't mean he's a saint. While Toni does worse acts for all of Liberty City, Trevor is a worse individual based on his interactions with the denizens of San Andreas.

Trevor Philips has no qualms about molesting, killing or being involved in the drug trade. Even if he has his tender moments in Michael's story, it's hard not to put Trevor on a list like this just for who he is. He is a ruthless sociopath with a very skewed moral compass.

There are instances where Trevor seems surprisingly reasonable, such as when he didn't want to torture Ferdinand. However, there are also moments where he abuses people (like Floyd) just for the sake of doing it.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.