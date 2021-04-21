Rockstar has released a number of games over the years, each more addictive than the other. But none quite outclass the global response garnered by GTA San Andreas.

Not only was GTA San Andreas super engaging in nature, but it also had one of the most unique storylines ever. The plot of the game, however, would have fallen flat had it not been for the amazing characters that brought it to life.

This article talks about five of the most underrated characters featured in GTA San Andreas.

5 most underrated characters from GTA San Andreas

#5 Wu Zi Mu

Image via GTA Wiki

Wu Zi Mu is the kind of guy who, amidst the chaos of GTA San Andreas, becomes the embodiment of peace. Though he can get aggressive at times, Wu Zi Mu is an honorable man who doesn't engage in violence just for the heck of it. He, however, did help Carl Johnson loot Caligula's Palace and also participated in the heist.

Wu Zi Mu tells Carl Johnson that he's blind, not stupid, and proves it by beating him in a bunch of games. As it turns out, Wu Zi Mu is capable of doing a lot more than winning a bunch of silly bets, as his Four Dragons Casino becomes a monumental success by the end of the game. Definitely one of the best characters in GTA San Andreas that deserved more appreciation.

#4 The Truth

Image via GTA Wiki

I mean, far out, man. You know, I mean, you beat the system! I tried for thirty years to cross over but you've managed it, man. I mean, man, you're an icon, man!

One of the reasons why GTA San Andreas is so popular in the gaming world is because of the diverse assortment of characters that appear in the game. The Truth, an elderly hippie, is one of the most mysterious, funny and unique characters featured in GTA San Andreas. Not only did he help Carl Johnson steal a $60,000,000 project, he also became one of his dearest friends. If there's a character that didn't get enough buzz in GTA San Andreas, it's this wise old man.

#3 OG Loc

Image via GTA Wiki

DAMN - MY SHIT WAS WHACK!

Though OG Loc had it in him to become one of the greatest kingpins of all time, fate just wasn't that kind to him. Physically incapable, OG Loc couldn't be a part of Grove Street Families even though he grew up amongst them. He later ended up in jail for committing petty crimes and that's where he built his credibility as a street criminal. Hands down, one of the best characters featured in GTA San Andreas.

#2 Cesar Villapando

Image via GTA Wiki

Cesar Villapando may not have had many roles in GTA San Andreas, but his character still holds a lot of importance because he was the only one who suspected Big Smoke and Ryder and warned Carl Johnson about them. Had Carl taken heed of Cesar's advice, perhaps he could have kicked Smoke in the nuts before he stabbed him in the back.

#1 Sweet

Image via GTA Wiki

While Sweet is a prominent character from GTA San Andreas, he still doesn't get the love and appreciation he deserves. Sure, he kicked CJ out and was a little unfair at times, but considering his position, who can blame him?