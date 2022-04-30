5 most underrated games from the GTA series

There is no doubt that the GTA series is one of the most popular gaming franchises in history. Grand Theft Auto 5, the last major installment in the franchise, managed to become the most popular entertainment product ever made.

The game's Online mode is still going strong, and it is selling quite well with the latest re-release. However, despite its overwhelming popularity, there are plenty of titles from the series that did not get as much attention as the mainstream titles. This article lists these games while exploring why that might have happened.

GTA games that are usually not talked about as often as the rest

5) GTA Advance

Grand Theft Auto Advance isn't as well-known as most of the other games from the series. This is mainly because it was an exclusive title for Game Boy Advance and the first Grand Theft Auto title on a Nintendo console.

The gameplay is very similar to the early 2D Grand Theft Auto games, but the storyline features characters from the 3D Universe. Modders have even managed to create a working 3D port of the game.

4) GTA 2

Grand Theft Auto 2 is the second and last mainline 2D game in the franchise. It was a major step-up from the first game with better textures, lighting effects, and improved gameplay. The game was responsible for Rockstar's success and eventually pushed them towards making a 3D game.

However, the setting of the game is vastly different from any other Grand Theft Auto title released to date. It is set in a dystopian retrofuturistic timeline, in a place called Anywhere City. As a result, the gameplay feels quite distinct from the usual Grand Theft Auto experience.

However, the core gameplay remains the same. Players can steal vehicles and weapons while wreaking havoc across the city. Missions have a fair bit of diversity compared to earlier games, and players have to maintain their reputation among multiple factions by doing jobs for them.

3) GTA Chinatown Wars

Chinatown Wars is often overlooked due to the simple fact that the game was made for portable devices. The game was launched for the Nintendo DS and took full advantage of the dual screen and touch support of the console. This was followed by a PSP edition with advanced graphics.

The PSP edition was finally ported to mobile devices and is often considered as the best mobile Grand Theft Auto title. The game is played from a top-down isometric perspective in a 3D environment. The most attractive aspect of the game was the different minigames.

Drug-peddling, carjacking, and even something as simple as buying a lottery ticket felt quite immersive. The drug-peddling activity present in the game also attracted negative attention, especially since Nintendo consoles weren't known for adult-oriented games.

2) GTA The Lost and Damned

With The Lost and Damned, Rockstar Games took a unique approach to the GTA series. The usual formula for Grand Theft Auto titles has been to provide a sense of non-linearity to players by not making them a part of any major faction. There have been exceptions to this, like in Liberty City Stories where the protagonist is part of the Liberty City Mob.

The faction affiliation is barely felt in San Andreas, where the Grove Street Families are barely existent. In The Lost and Damned, this theme of affiliation is taken a step further. Through Johnny's (the protagonist) jacket, his phone wallpaper, and the clubhouse, players are constantly reminded of his commitment to the Lost MC.

The Biker theme works pretty well, as Johnny's motorbike can be spawned anywhere and is required during missions. All his friends are members of the Lost, and side activities include gang warfare against the rival bikers gang, Angels.

1) GTA Vice City Stories

There are several reasons why Vice City Stories remains underappreciated by the mainstream GTA fanbase. Firstly, it is exclusive to the PSP and PS2, and unlike Liberty City Stories, it was never ported over to Android and iOS devices.

Many misjudged it as being too similar to Liberty City Stories at the time of its release. This is definitely not true, as Vice City Stories offers substantial improvements, most of which seem inherited from GTA San Andreas.

The empire management aspect and the advanced melee system make it a unique game in its own right. The storyline was also great, and the game had a decent balance between the wackiness of the 3D Universe and the seriousness of the HD Universe.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Mayank Shete