5 underrated GTA 5 mods worth downloading

Some GTA 5 mods might not be ubiquitous in terms of popularity, but they can still be worth downloading. There is something out there for every kind of player, regardless of whether they're a niche modification or one that more drastically changes the game. This article will specifically highlight some of the best ones that every player should at least consider.

External links will be provided in each entry if readers wish to check out the modifications in more detail. These modifications should be working with the current PC version of the game (after The Contract update).

Five GTA 5 mods that everybody should check out

5) Map Fixes

It's a quality-of-life modification worth considering (Image via Alex106)

Starting off this list is a minor mod that would likely go unnoticed by most players. As amazing as GTA 5 is as a game, it still has several problems when it comes to unfixed bugs related to the game's massive world. Anybody who doubts that could easily check one of DarkViperAU's many Facts and Glitches series, where he always shows off at least one problem with the game's map.

This modification fixes several of those issues. It isn't groundbreaking by itself, but it does make the game feel less buggy when it's active.

Interested in this GTA 5 mod? Check it out by clicking here.

4) Gang and Turf Mod

Fans of GTA San Andreas's Gang Warfare feature will love this modification. It allows players to control various territories in a much larger game world. Not to mention, players are still using the advanced HD-style gameplay rather than the more archaic 3D Universe mechanics.

This modification has been getting updates for several years now, so it will likely continue to get more support in the future (which is invaluable in case a future update breaks the older modifications).

Interested in this GTA 5 mod? Check it out by clicking here.

3) GTA Online Survivals

Not every player enjoys GTA 5's online multiplayer game. However, there is no denying that it features some interesting game mechanics missing in the single-player game. A good example is the Survival missions, where players must try and survive for as long as possible.

There isn't anything quite like it in the single-player game, which makes this in-game modification quite valuable. This particular mod features well over a dozen different Survival missions, making it not at all repetitive to play through.

Interested in this GTA 5 mod? Check it out by clicking here.

2) LSPD First Response

The official website of this modification best describes it as:

"LSPD First Response (LSPDFR) is the police modification for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V, which completely transforms the game into a law enforcement sim."

Sure enough, it's something that would be fun for roleplayers who want to do more law enforcement-esque work in this game. It's far more advanced than the previous modifications on this list, but it is one that may fly under the radar due to it not being listed on the usual aggregate mod websites.

Interested in this GTA 5 mod? Check it out by clicking here.

1) Build a Mission

A mod that allows players to be as creative as they want sounds too good to be true. However, Build a Mission does precisely that (at least to the confines of what is possible to do in a mission). If players have a storyline in mind, they can create a mission and practically use any pedestrian in it.

There are several objectives they can make another player do, largely resembling GTA San Andreas's DYOM in this regard. Players can even share missions they create, making it fun if one has a group of friends to mess around with.

Interested in this GTA 5 mod? Check it out by clicking here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

