5 most underrated missions in GTA San Andreas

In terms of storyline missions, GTA San Andreas is the largest, with 100 missions (not including the opening cutscene) available to the player.

GTA San Andreas was one of the best Rockstar titles ever made, and for a good reason. Many players feel that the region of San Andreas in GTA 5 does not have the same charm, particularly because of the lackluster missions. Quite a few missions in GTA San Andreas are well-remembered by fans and have even earned their rightful spot as the best missions ever made in the entire franchise.

However, despite being entertaining and well-made, some missions remain underrated for various reasons. This article will list a few of those missions which deserve more appreciation.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Diving into some underrated missions in GTA San Andreas

5) Fender Ketchup

Wu Zi Mu is one of the most likable and interesting characters in GTA San Andreas, and he offers some of the best missions in the game. During the mission, Carl gets to 'interrogate' Johnny Sindacco, forcing him to reveal his identity.

He does this by tying him onto the windshield of a Feltzer, and the player gets to go around on a joyride across Las Venturas. Driving on the opposite side is a thrilling way to test one's driving skills in the GTA series, and doing it with a screaming mobster on the windshield is even more ridiculous.

4) 555 We Tip

While Tenpenny is the least likable character in GTA San Andreas, his missions are some of the most memorable. One of them is 555 We Tip, where CJ disguises himself as a valet to frame a District Attorney with a false narcotics possession charge.

There are many funny instances in this mission, such as in the beginning when CJ refuses to be a snitch and then instantly agrees after learning that his target is a DA. Another such moment occurs when the police apprehend the DA. He threatens to take away their jobs but is left stammering as the officer who finds the drugs in his trunk says, "He's got half of Mexico in here!"

3) Snail Trail

Another mission was given to Carl by Tenpenny, and his even more annoying underling Pulaski, Snail Trail, has Carl pursue and kill a reporter and a journalist. The player must follow the reporter discreetly to get to his other target and kill them when they're together.

This is one of many stealth missions in GTA San Andreas, and it allows the player to take out his targets from a distance using the sniper rifle. The whole pursuit is tense and challenging, where the mission can fail if the distance between CJ and the reporter gets too close, even when the player is hidden.

2) New Model Army

Zero's missions in GTA San Andreas are some of the most difficult in the game, and they bring back bad memories for players who got stuck playing Demolition Man in GTA Vice City. However, the New Model Army is still a memorable and unique mission, as it takes place in the RC Battle Ground with various RC vehicles.

The mission gets considerably easier if players take out the enemy tanks with barrels before attending to Zero. After that, it is just a matter of helping him reach the other base by removing obstacles and placing bridges.

1) Deconstruction

In Deconstruction, players get to see a different side of Carl as he takes revenge against construction workers for harassing and insulting his sister. His intent to teach respect may be a bit extreme, but the mission itself is hilarious.

Even the construction workers in GTA San Andreas are armed with guns, and they try to stop the player in vain. The hapless workers are no match for Carl's bulldozer as he destroys the construction site and then buries the foreman alive with a cement mixer.

The over-the-top aspect of this mission appeals to most players, and the wanton destruction involved in it is a bonus.

Edited by Srijan Sen