5 unique features relevant to GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas

GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas are the two best-selling single-player GTA games and share several similar features.

Every GTA game has a feature that makes it unique. Strangely, both GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas possess several features that are absent in every other GTA title. Naturally, both games approach these features in their unique way.

These unique aspects are why so many gamers look back at these two titles so fondly. The return of several beloved GTA San Andreas features to GTA 5 couldn't be more appropriate given the setting.

Five unique features present in both GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas

5) Diving underwater

Michael scuba diving in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The vast majority of GTA games lack the ability for players to submerge themselves underwater. Some GTA games even lack swimming, in general. Fortunately, GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas have both features.

In GTA San Andreas, players could dive underwater to collect Oysters. It was also mandatory for the mission, Amphibious Assault. GTA expanded diving with more items to collect and the ability to scuba dive.

4) Stealth kills

CJ performing a stealth kill in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most unique aspects of GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas is the stealth kill feature. In San Andreas, it was limited to just a knife. GTA 5 allowed players to perform a stealth kill with melee weapons, which had their unique animations.

Stealth isn't the most crucial feature in either game, yet it provides players an alternative way to play the games. Players can perform stealth kills in both games by sneaking around and performing the appropriate attack button.

3) Skills

For some reason, the GTA series stopped using the skills system after GTA San Andreas. Fortunately, GTA 5 brought back several skills that a player could train. Some of these skills have a direct counterpart in GTA San Andreas.

In GTA San Andreas, there were skills for:

Individual weapons

Vehicles

Respect

Stamina

Muscle

Fat

Sex Appeal

Lung Capacity

In GTA 5, the skills were:

Stamina

Shooting

Strength

Stealth

Flying

Driving

Lung Capacity

2) Vehicle customization

A player modifying a car in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both games have an insane amount of customization. One of the unique features of both games is the ability to customize vehicles. By comparison, most GTA games only have a Pay 'n' Spray.

GTA 5 naturally has more options than GTA San Andreas. Regardless, both games allow players to stylize their cars with a touch of personalization. Some aspects of this feature can even alter the vehicle's performance.

1) Haircuts and tattoos

Trevor getting a haircut (Image via Rockstar Games)

Haircuts and tattoos are unique primarily to both GTA San Andreas and GTA 5. Other games with character customization options, like GTA 4, lack these two features. In GTA 5's case, each protagonist has their own set of hairstyles and tattoos that they can have on them at any given time.

Most GTA games don't even have the basic clothing customization options that these two games have. Combining these features makes it clear that the player has plenty of control over the protagonist's physical appearance.

