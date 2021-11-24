5 most useful guns in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas is packed with more weapons than the other games in the newly remastered trilogy. All the guns in the game are great fun, but which ones are the most useful in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

Here are some guns players love in the remastered trilogy and which ones they find the most useful.

GTA San Andreas has some epic weapons

GTA San Andreas has it all, from a selection of pistols and submachine guns to thrown and fired explosive devices.

1) Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle is one of the most valuable pistols in all of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. It packs more of a punch than the standard shotgun, often being a one-shot kill gun.

Players are happy to hunt it down in San Andreas until it becomes available at Ammu-Nation later in the game.

2) RPG

The newly updated RPG (Image via Sportskeeda)

The RPG in the original game was an excellent weapon for blowing up cars and helicopters. Even taking out enemies or NPCs with extreme prejudice on the street was good, clean fun.

With the improved graphics and engine used in the game, the RPG now looks and feels even better, with highly improved graphics in the explosions.

3) SMG

The SMG is regarded as the most accurate and deadly submachine gun in the game. Based on the widely-known MP5, this weapon is immediately recognizable and extremely useful.

After the player reaches the Hitman level of skill using this weapon, CJ can duel-wield the SMG, using two at once. Though this decreases the accuracy, it doubles the ammo capacity and damage. Hence, this SMG is still a player favorite in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

4) Molotov

One of the best features of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is the updated graphics of fire and explosions in the game. This is why many players enjoy the flamethrower and the Molotov cocktails.

The Molotov is instrumental when trying to stop gang members or when wanting to set cars or enemies alight in an instant. With the improved HD graphics, the players are delighted to be tossing Molotovs around San Andreas again.

5) Minigun

As helpful as it is devastating and powerful, the minigun is a fan favorite in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. It is perfect for clearing big crowds.

CJ can move faster while carrying this large weapon in the remastered game, but he can still not jump while holding it. The improved graphics of the remaster also allow gamers to see the light of the bullets being fired at night.

Thankfully, this handy weapon is equally as destructive as users remember from the original.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer