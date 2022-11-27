5 most useless things in GTA Online that you might have forgotten about

GTA Online is a game that's several years old. This is why it's not surprising that the title contains useless features. After all, some content ended up being abandoned long before it could ever receive a proper expansion.

This short listicle will focus on five notable examples of components that could have been more useful when they were introduced but ended up being useless. There are undoubtedly more than just five entries that one could put here, so feel free to comment on anything that you think is useless in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five things in GTA Online that most players do not use anymore

1) ATMs

You can find the nearest one with the Interaction Menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most pointless things a player can do in GTA Online is to try and locate an ATM. The concept makes sense for anybody who has used one in the real world. However, the problem with these machines stems from the fact that there is a much more convenient way to deposit and withdraw money in this game.

You can always choose to use your phone to find the Maze Bank app and manage your finances from there. This method is far more accessible than finding an ATM somewhere in the game since you can use your phone regardless of where you are.

2) Lester's Locate Car feature

The Locate Car feature, as shown in the menu in the top-left corner (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most of Lester's Locate features are niche or borderline useless. However, the Locate Car one is by far the most useless one since the majority of GTA Online players will never realistically need to use it.

If you choose to utilize it anyway, Lester will inform you about a random car's location. There's no guarantee that this vehicle will actually be good, either. Worst of all, you have 12 hours to return it, or else you will receive a Wanted Level, which seems utterly unnecessary. At the very least, this feature is free to use.

3) Car wash

One easily forgettable feature in GTA Online is the ability to wash your automobile for $15 at select car washes. This will allow you to have all stains removed from the vehicle you're using. Keep in mind that a car wash only eliminates blood and dirt, and it won't help with any deformation like the old Pay 'n' Sprays used to do.

There is never any genuine reason to use this feature in regular gameplay outside of minor roleplays. Car washes have been around since the game was first launched, but they got popular, and players rarely used them.

4) Job Points

This feature is extremely niche in its usage (Image via Rockstar Games)

Job Points, more popularly known as JP, is another feature that is useless to the vast majority of GTA Online players. Its intended purpose involves a group of gamers who engage in a playlist together, where the player with the most JP will win.

Most GTA Online gamers do not participate in playlists together, so this feature generally takes up precious UI space and has no purpose for them. Job Points can also be used for tiebreakers in the job selection menu, as the group with the most JP will get the job they want.

5) Lying in a bed

A character lying down (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players cannot advance time in GTA Online the way they could in GTA 5 by making their character sleep in a bed. Thus, there isn't any in-game advantage that you get by letting your character rest. The gamer's character doesn't even sleep in this game, as their eyes are still wide open. That said, a few animations play as the entity lies down, but nothing too out-of-the-ordinary.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : What concept do you like more? GTA Online GTA RP 0 votes