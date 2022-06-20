How to find ATMs in GTA Online more easily

Most GTA fans will agree that even though GTA games let players participate in activities and missions that are highly unlikely to happen in real life, there are still many realistic elements that can be found in almost every GTA game. This is true for GTA Online as well.

One of those real elements is the presence of ATMs in GTA Online. At first glance, many new players might think they exist just as decoration to make the world feel more immersive. But in reality, these ATMs are functional and can be used to deposit and withdraw money.

Because of this, many players use these ATMs to constantly stay immersed in the world of GTA Online. However, due to the size of the map, it gets difficult for many players to swiftly find ATMs near their location. To solve this problem, this article will share the quickest way to find ATMs in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Quickest way of finding ATMs in GTA Online

Players can locate the closest ATM with the Quick GPS option, which they can find in the Interaction Menu. The Interaction Menu on PC can be accessed by pressing the "M" key (PC), Select button (PS3), holding the touchpad (PS4, PS5), Back Button ( XBOX 360), View button (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S).

After opening the interaction menu, players just need to scroll through the Quick GPS option to find "ATM," which they must select. Doing this will highlight ATMs near the players' location, which they can see on their mini-map. This is by far the quickest way to find ATMs in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Alternatively, players can just look for stores near them, as most have ATMs inside or near them. Even though there are players who have the option to use ATMs, the majority of them deposit their money through their phones. It is much more convenient as players can do this by simply going to the Money and Services section of the internet app and selecting www.maze-bank.com.

How to use ATMs in GTA Online

To protect their money from being stolen by other players, players can go to an ATM and deposit it into their bank account. They can deposit money in one of five different amounts which are $50, $500, $2,500, $10,000, and $100,000. The brighter green numbers below the non-deposited money would be all the cash on hand players have collected so far.

It is not essential to withdraw large sums of cash from ATMs to make large purchases because companies like Ammu-Nation shops and real-estate agents accept debit cards. Players cannot deposit less than $50, although this may be avoided by withdrawing $50 or more and then depositing the new amount.

In Grand Theft Auto Online, it's preferable to visit ATMs when there aren't a lot of other players nearby because if players visit an ATM, they're exposed to assaults. Players' money can then be stolen by other players very easily, making the usage of ATMs in the game extremely dangerous. Due to this, The safest method is to use a mobile phone to deposit and withdraw money via Maze Bank's website or to use Passive Mode.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far