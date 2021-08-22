5 most value for money GTA Online cars in August 2021

Most assets in GTA Online are notoriously expensive, as they ought to be. Cheap things, no matter how great in quality, fail to generate as much hype as expensive ones.

That said, expensive doesn't necessarily mean good and cheap in no way means bad. On the contrary, money doesn't exactly define the value of an asset. It does, however, allow players to keep some stuff on their radar while eliminating the rest, depending on their budget.

This article talks about 5 vehicles that players should look out for in GTA Online, whether their budget approves of them or not. They have been rated, time and time again, as some of the best value-for-money cars in GTA Online.

While hype doesn't guarantee quality, it does promise satisfaction, doesn't it?

5 best cars to buy in GTA Online in 2021

5) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Banshee vehicles have been in the news before as some of the most compatible and dashing cars in GTA Online.

The Banshee 900R, recorded at a top speed of 131 mph, is perhaps the best of all. It features quick acceleration, excellent handling and strong braking abilities.

All in all, the Banshee 900R makes for a great addition to the player's car collection in GTA Online and is worth every pretty penny.

4) Principe Deveste Eight

No matter what kind of ride one is looking for in GTA Online, the Deveste Eight makes for a great choice.

With quick acceleration, nimble handling and impressive traction, the Deveste Eight always makes a great case for itself.

Recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph, it is also one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

3) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is the third fastest car in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 132.5 mph. Not only is Pfister 811 an absolute pro on the fast-track, it's also incredibly sleek and sturdy, a feat not achieved by many vehicles in GTA Online.

The Pfister 811 boasts excellent acceleration and handling that barely seems to require any input.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX is considered to be the fastest vehicle in GTA Online but according to stats, it's a bit slower than the Ocelot Pariah. It was recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph while the Pariah hit a flat out 136 mph.

The RSX is simply one of the best vehicles in GTA Online. It is not only insanely fast but also ridiculously good-looking, leaving many vehicles of its class in the dust.

1) Ocelot Pariah

At the top of the list is, of course, the vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online.

The Pariah is an exceptional vehicle. It boasts nimble handling and amazing traction. Its acceleration is beyond impressive and its top speed, recorded at a whooping 136 mph, always makes a great case for itself.

Note: The article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul