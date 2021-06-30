5 vehicles every player should own in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online is packed to the gills with a number of high-end vehicles, each more notoriously tempting than the other.

Part of the reason why GTA Online is so incredibly popular is that Rockstar understands how much players love driving and everything to do with it in the game, and never fails to disappoint fans when releasing a new, much-anticipated vehicle.

This article talks about 5 vehicles that players shouldn't miss out on in 2021.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 must-have vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

#5 The Vigilante

If good looks were married to incredibly exceptional performance, the result would be this beast of a vehicle. The Vigilante is one of the most devastating vehicles featured in GTA Online, unbelievably good at ramming other cars and wreaking chaos in a public session (though, of course, it is not recommended). If players can handle its staggering upfront cost, they won't regret adding it to their collection in GTA Online.

#4 The Deathbike

Before the Oppressor MK II changed the dynamic of the multiplayer game, the Deathbike used to be an incredibly popular vehicle in GTA Online. It still is and given its durability and high-end equipment, it won't be leaving the spotlight any time soon. Recorded at a top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h), it's perhaps the fastest vehicle featured in GTA Online.

#3 The Pegassi Toreador

GTA Online features a number of great vehicles but the likes of the Toreador have seldom been seen before in the game. This submersible vehicle boasts quick acceleration, great traction and handling that barely seems to require any input at all. Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), the Toreador is not only one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, but it is also the most versatile car in the game.

#2 The Buzzard

The aircraft that needs no introduction. The king of all vehicles in GTA Online. Equipped with a number of lethal weapons, the Buzzard Attack Chopper always makes a great case for itself.

Source and sell missions can be quite grueling in GTA Online with enemy players always looking for easy prey. Instead of walking right into the den of the enemy and risking both death and destruction of supplies, players can spawn the Buzzard and complete missions from the safety of their Attack Chopper.

#1 The Oppressor MK II

It's impossible to talk about the best vehicles in GTA Online without raving about the Oppressor MK II - the flying miracle of technology that makes all the other vehicles look pale in comparison.

Equipped with a number of devastating weapons, the Oppressor MK II is perhaps the most lethal vehicle in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), it's also one of the fastest.

While the Oppressor MK II has been exploited a lot by griefers ever since its release, it is undeniably one of the most remarkable vehicles in GTA Online and makes a number of jobs a cakewalk. If there's one vehicle players shouldn't miss out on in 2021, it's the Oppressor MK II.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod