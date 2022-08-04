5 most vital changes made to GTA Online in Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises update is one of the most popular updates that Rockstar Games has released for GTA Online in a while. There hasn't been this much support for an update since last year's The Contract DLC.

The most obvious reason for Criminal Enterprises' popularity is the plethora of major changes it has made to GTA Online. This article lists five changes from the update that have changed the way that fans play the game the most.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Weapon wheel of snacks/armor, Oppressor Mk II nerf and 3 other significant changes that were made to GTA Online with Criminal Enterprises update

1) Running inside the Diamond Casino

This feature might not seem important to players who don't make the Diamond Casino their priority. However, the ability to run inside the casino changes everything for players who use the establishment as a legitimate way to earn cash and prizes.

There are many things for GTA Online players to interact with at the casino, including a prize wheel and various games through which they can earn and lose money. For this reason, it is important for them to move freely without being forced to slow down.

2) Accessing snacks and armor through weapon wheel

GTA Online players have been asking for an easier way to access snacks and armor in the game. Fortunately, Rockstar Games listened to this feedback and addressed it with several new quick actions.

Now, players can access both snacks and armor in the easiest way possible — through the weapon wheel. This means players will be able to restore their health much faster.

An option to buy full ammo for all weapons through the Interaction Menu has also been introduced.

3) Change in Kill/Death ratio

The Kill/Death ratio in GTA Online was a controversial feature because it was viewed as a status symbol rather than being of any practical use.

Furthermore, griefers use this ratio as a reason to eliminate unsuspecting players or those who are not interested in combat, especially when they are relaxing in a free mode session.

The new update has rendered the kill/death ratio mechanism useless during free mode sessions. This means that any sort of PvP in a free mode session will result in no change in the Kill/Death ratio of players engaged in battle. It will only be changed by actions in competitive modes.

4) Nerfing of the Oppressor Mk II

The nerfing of the Oppressor MK II was one of the most eagerly anticipated changes among GTA Online players. The vehicle was overpowered and was often used by griefers to troll innocuous players. This adjustment will undoubtedly restore balance in GTA Online.

The Criminal Enterprises update has reduced the effectiveness of the vehicle's homing missiles. The bike will also have limited countermeasure uses, with longer cooldown periods between them.

The update did not make the Oppressor Mk II completely ineffective because all the nerfing was done to specific factors. As a result, players can continue to use the vehicle for various other purposes.

5) Increased Payouts

The Criminal Enterprises update has increased payouts for practically all the missions and activities available to players in the game. Some of them are even permanent. Heists have also become more lucrative as they have seen a reduction in setup fees and a 50% to 75% bonus on top of payouts.

This improvement has led to excitement among both older and newer players. Veterans are now more motivated to replay older heists and game modes they have not enjoyed in a while.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far