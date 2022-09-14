5 ways in which GTA 2 stands out from other GTA games

GTA 2 is arguably the most underrated Grand Theft Auto title in the 2D universe. It was released when the gaming industry began experimenting with 3D graphics and open-world maps.

Since it came after the first GTA game, which was a huge commercial success, there were a lot of expectations riding on its shoulders. The reception at the time was mixed, with many reviewers calling it a disappointment.

However, in retrospect, GTA 2 has to be among the most unique and important installments in the entire series. This article lists five reasons why the game is different from other Grand Theft Auto titles, especially those in the 3D universe.

Live-action opening and 4 other ways GTA 2 establishes its own identity in the series

1) Introduced many important features that are now staples in the series

Features that are now staples in many classic Grand Theft Auto games were introduced in GTA 2. These include a six-star wanted system, respect system, save points, and a single protagonist-driven story.

All of these features are amazing to see in their infancy. The way Rockstar Games took inspiration from this installment and made improvements in future games is also impressive.

4) Simple and arcade-like gameplay

Grand Theft Auto 2 is arcade-like. The game has simple physics, presentation, and controls. It also centers more around gameplay than storytelling.

Like the first game in the series, GTA 2 also features a top-down perspective, allowing players to see more things in their immediate area but restricting their line of sight.

The game requires players to complete a series of levels. Each level has a target score that players must achieve to progress.

Grand Theft Auto 2 also rewards players for causing chaos. The more destruction players create, the more money they will make. This emphasis on earning money, which is basically points for progress, is similar to some arcade games.

3) Unique setting

Grand Theft Auto 2 takes place in a retro-futuristic city called Anywhere. After this game, Rockstar Games never went back to the city for any other Grand Theft Auto title. This is pretty strange as other places like Liberty City, San Andreas, and Los Santos have been featured multiple times in many different Grand Theft Auto titles.

The Anywhere City has many eccentric features. It has the vibe of any contemporary real-life city, but its futuristic aesthetic makes it look like a dystopian city from a science-fiction movie.

This strange quality of the city creates a unique visual style and atmosphere that no other Grand Theft Auto game has replicated yet.

2) Combination of 2D and 3D graphics

Although Grand Theft Auto 2 was part of the 2D universe of Grand Theft Auto games, it utilized the new 3D graphics that were developed at the time. The game was like a prototype for the franchise's eventual transition to 3D.

Grand Theft Auto 2's environment, therefore, has a combination of both 2D and 3D objects, giving the entire game a unique look. However, the 3D graphics only extended to the environmental aspect of the game.

1) Live-action opening

GTA 2 opens up with a short live-action film that players can watch in its entirety if they want.

The aptly titled "GTA 2: The Movie" presents players with the main plot of the game and a lot of well-executed action scenes. Another thing to note about the film is that there are no audible dialogues; everything is told through visuals only.

This is an interesting and creative way of opening a game. Players who have played Grand Theft Auto 2 will surely remember this opening for a very long time.

